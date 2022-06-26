Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Say They're Expecting a Boy in Reveal Video

Rob Carr/Getty Images

There will be a baby boy in the Mahomes household.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced their second child will be a boy during a reveal video. The couple asked friends and family to guess whether they thought the baby would be a boy or a girl and then revealed the answer with squirt guns filled with colored water.

Mahomes was so excited he ended the video by jumping into the pool.

The couple already have a daughter, Sterling Skye, and the quarterback previously told reporters he hoped the second child would be a boy.

Mahomes and Brittany announced they were expecting a second child in May.