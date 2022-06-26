X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Say They're Expecting a Boy in Reveal Video

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 26, 2022

    Rob Carr/Getty Images

    There will be a baby boy in the Mahomes household.

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced their second child will be a boy during a reveal video. The couple asked friends and family to guess whether they thought the baby would be a boy or a girl and then revealed the answer with squirt guns filled with colored water.

    Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes

    💙💙💙 <a href="https://t.co/z1puV14EuC">https://t.co/z1puV14EuC</a>

    Mahomes was so excited he ended the video by jumping into the pool.

    The couple already have a daughter, Sterling Skye, and the quarterback previously told reporters he hoped the second child would be a boy.

    Mahomes and Brittany announced they were expecting a second child in May.

