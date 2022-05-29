Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Announce They're Expecting 2nd ChildMay 29, 2022
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced Sunday they're expecting their second child.
KC Current @thekccurrent
We're gonna need some more teal❗️<br><br>Congratulations to Co-Owner <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittanyLynne?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittanyLynne</a> and her husband <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> on the announcement of their second child 😍 <a href="https://t.co/auYuvBgtre">pic.twitter.com/auYuvBgtre</a>
Brittany gave birth to their first child, Sterling Skye, in February 2021.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes began dating in high school, carrying the relationship on through the former's college career at Texas Tech and into his NFL career with the Chiefs. They became engaged in September 2020 and were married in March in Hawaii.