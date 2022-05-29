X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Announce They're Expecting 2nd Child

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 29, 2022

    Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced Sunday they're expecting their second child.

    Brittany gave birth to their first child, Sterling Skye, in February 2021.

    Patrick and Brittany Mahomes began dating in high school, carrying the relationship on through the former's college career at Texas Tech and into his NFL career with the Chiefs. They became engaged in September 2020 and were married in March in Hawaii.

