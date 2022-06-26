Magic's No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Reveals His All-Time Top 5 NBA Players

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, the top pick in the 2022 NBA draft, revealed his top-five list in the pantheon of great NBA players.

He told Complex Sports (h/t The Sports Rush's Advait Jajodia) his picks would be, in no particular order: Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

While there will be those who argue for players like Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird and perhaps even Tim Duncan or Shaquille O'Neal, it's a respectable list.

As for his dream starting five, that list differed. He told B/R Hoops in May that would be LeBron James at the point, Stephen Curry at the other guard spot, Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant on the wings, and Hakeem Olajuwon at center.

Good luck defending that five.