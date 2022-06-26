Seahawks' DK Metcalf Calls Fans 'Family' at Softball Game amid Contract Rumors

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

DK Metcalf's foot appears to be perfectly fine.

Metcalf played in a celebrity softball game over the weekend, showing off his fully healed injury while running the basepaths. The Seahawks receiver also seemed at home in Seattle, calling the fans his "family" when addressing those in attendance.

“I know I’ve only been here three years,” Metcalf said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But y’all are my family now.”

Metcalf recently skipped out on mandatory minicamp amid a lack of progress in long-term contract negotiations. He's set to make $4 million next season in the final year of his rookie contract—a number that he will exponentially increase in his next contract.

An explosion in the wide receiver market this offseason set the going price at around $25 million per season for a player of Metcalf's caliber. He has reached at least 900 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons and is coming off a career-high 12 touchdown receptions last season.

Despite the glacial pace of negotiations, all parties involved have seemingly been optimistic about a deal eventually getting in place.

“I will say we are going to get something done,” Metcalf told Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast. “I think I’m going to be in Seattle for the next coming years, yes sir.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last month that signing Metcalf is "really important" to the franchise.

Seattle is in the midst of a retooling phase for its offense after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Geno Smith and Drew Lock, both significant downgrades from Wilson, are currently expected to compete in camp for the starting job. The Seahawks have also been linked to Baker Mayfield, though there has been little traction in the three months the Cleveland Browns have been shopping their former franchise quarterback.

Given the state of Seattle's quarterback position, it might behoove Metcalf to get a deal done now before he potentially sees a drop in production.