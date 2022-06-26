Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: 'Mutual Interest' Between Seahawks, Browns QB

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Trade rumors continue to swirl around Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, "the interest between the Seattle Seahawks and Mayfield is mutual, according to league sources."

Wilson added that the Carolina Panthers "are not regarded as likely of a destination" for Mayfield as the Seahawks at this point, though he noted that "should the Browns budge and increase the amount of Mayfield's salary they’re willing to take on to facilitate a trade, that could accelerate the process."

Mayfield is set to make $18.8 million next season, but multiple reports to this point have suggested that both the Seahawks and Panthers want the Browns to pay a large portion of that during trade talks.

And the Browns are reportedly willing to comply, up to a point.

"Cleveland's been willing to take on a fair amount of Baker’s salary," Albert Breer of The MMQB said on The Rich Eisen Show last week (1:10 mark). "Like nine, 10 million dollars. So, like, for people out there who think that Cleveland’s holding on to Baker as Deshaun [Watson] insurance, they wouldn't be offering to take on a pretty significant portion of the guy's salary if they were looking to hold him until there's more clarity in the Deshaun Watson case."

The Seahawks buzz has picked up in recent days, however:

The Seahawks are a logical suitor, with a quarterback room headlined by Drew Lock and Geno Smith. The former has thrown for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions across 21 starts in three seasons, completing just 59.3 percent of his passes.

Barring a major progression, he's a mediocre option for the Seahawks.

Smith, meanwhile, has largely served as a backup for the past six seasons for the New York Jets and Giants, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks, making just five starts in that time. He was last a consistent starter with the Jets in the 2013-14 seasons.

So, the Seahawks have a need at the position, even as they rebuild in the wake of the Russell Wilson trade this offseason. Wilson did add in his report that "no trade was imminent" in Mayfield talks, however.