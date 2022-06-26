Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Told by Manchester United He's Not Available for Transfer

Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly don't plan to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer, according to Rob Dawson of ESPN.

The club has told Ronaldo he is not available for transfer, while those in charge "want and expect" him to be on the roster in 2022-23.

New manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly "banking" on Ronaldo being part of the team next year, per Dawson.

The report comes after new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, last week, per David Ornstein and Dan Sheldon of The Athletic. The forward has also been linked with a return to Juventus this offseason, while other top clubs remain interested.

Ronaldo returned to the Premier League last summer for the first time since 2008-09 and came through with 18 goals, third-most in the EPL. He was named to the PFA Team of the Year at forward over Tottenham stars Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son.

Despite the production, Manchester United finished sixth in the league and missed out on the UEFA Champions League for next season.

Dawson reported Ronaldo plans to spend the rest of his career playing in the Champions League, which isn't surprising considering his resume. The 37-year-old has won Champions League five times in his career and has appeared in the competition in each of the last 20 years with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

On an individual level, the superstar has won the Ballon d'Or five times as the best player in the world.

It's hard to imagine him playing in the second-tier Europa League, which he hasn't appeared in since it was renamed from the UEFA Cup. He played two matches as a 17-year-old at Sporting CP.

Manchester United are still counting on him to represent the club as it looks to win trophies and get back to the top of the Premier League table.