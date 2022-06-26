Report: Kevin Durant Hasn't Talk to Nets 'in Weeks' amid Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Kyrie Irving isn't the only Brooklyn Nets star seemingly at an impasse with the front office.

Logan Murdock of The Ringer said Kevin Durant has not been in communication with Nets brass for weeks amid frustration with the team's direction.

"You have reports that Kyrie is looking elsewhere. I made some calls. Kevin Durant has not talked to the team in weeks," Murdock said on The Mismatch podcast. "I don't think Kevin is confident in the front office right now. I don't know if he's at the stage of leaving, but there's a big uneasiness from not only from the Kyrie side but the KD side as well."

Irving's future with the Nets is up in the air as he decides whether to exercise his $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team wants him to return at less than the full five-year maximum contract it could offer if he opted out.

Irving was the center of the storm that was the Nets' 2021-22 season. His refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination led to him being limited to 29 regular-season games and played a part in James Harden requesting a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. Since coming to the Nets in 2019, Irving has played in just 103 total games.

Despite his damaged reputation, Durant has stuck by his friend—particularly in regard to his impasse with the Nets' front office.

"His biggest beef is that he feels that the front office didn't grow to understand Kyrie, whatever that means," Murdock said. "I would push back on that when a guy leaves for two weeks at a time ... Kyrie earns the lion's share of the blame. But I think KD believes that, 'Hey, you guys didn't understand this guy. You didn't try to figure out where he was coming from.'"

The overwhelming likelihood remains that the Nets and Irving figure something out. There's little chance the franchise is going to allow him to walk and risk alienating Durant, who could request a trade the moment Irving leaves for a new team.

Even with the understandable frustration with Irving, the one-two punch of them both leaving—just months after Harden—is probably too tough of a pill to swallow.