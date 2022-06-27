Biggest Takeaways From AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 Results

Biggest Takeaways From AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 ResultsJune 27, 2022
All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling joined forces for a blockbuster, inter-promotional pay-per-view extravaganza Sunday night in Chicago, headlined by the crowning of a new AEW Interim World champion in Jon Moxley and the debut of Claudio Castagnoli.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ZSJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ZSJ</a>'s opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli <a href="https://twitter.com/ClaudioCSRO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClaudioCSRO</a>, the newest member of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlackpoolCombatClub?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlackpoolCombatClub</a>, here at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForbiddenDoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForbiddenDoor</a>! Order the PPV right now! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWxNJPW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWxNJPW</a> <a href="https://t.co/uZdC9x5eFG">pic.twitter.com/uZdC9x5eFG</a>
That historic title win headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest in FTR's momentous run as the undisputed best tag team in professional wrestling, the crowning of Pac as the All-Atlantic champion, and another unlikely, show-stealing performance from the walking variety show, Orange Cassidy.
Dive deeper into those topics with this recap of the June 26 spectacular.
FTR Overcome Injury to Rule Tag Team Wrestling World as Best, Most Popular Tandem
If the enormous ovation that welcomed FTR into the United Center was not proof enough, the reaction to Cash Wheeler valiantly defending he and partner Dax Harwood's Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships against United Empire's IWGP tag titles and the challenge of Roppongi Vice's Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero certainly was.
Harwood prevented a fall long enough for his partner to re-emerge from the locker room following a shoulder injury and join him in victory as FTR further established themselves as the absolute best tag team in professional wrestling.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Big Rig by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DaxFTR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DaxFTR</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/CashWheelerFTR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CashWheelerFTR</a>!!! Order <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForbiddenDoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForbiddenDoor</a> right now on major providers, <a href="https://twitter.com/BleacherReport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BleacherReport</a>, intl <a href="https://twitter.com/FiteTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FiteTV</a> / <a href="https://twitter.com/ppv_com?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ppv_com</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWxNJPW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWxNJPW</a> <a href="https://t.co/dGMU0eX00E">pic.twitter.com/dGMU0eX00E</a>
They are not immensely popular because of some kind of gimmick or because they have flashy moves or silly catchphrases. They are popular because, when the bell rings, no other team can match their consistent excellence between the ropes.
We saw that again Sunday night when Wheeler and Harwood, Beretta and Romero, Jeff Cobb and Great O-Khan delivered a highly dramatic, very physical match that had fans thinking for a moment that FTR may drop the ROH tag titles. They did not, adding the IWGP belts to a sparkling resume that includes six other championships across multiple promotions.
That resume, coupled with the aforementioned excellence from bell to bell and the raw emotion they exude over the course of their matches, supports any and all claims by FTR, their fans and analysts to the title of best in the world.
AEW Original Pac Finally Scores First Championship With the Company
Pac has been All Elite from day one and even managed to defeat Kenny Omega early on in his run. Three years later, though, he had yet to earn a single championship with the promotion, despite repeatedly being in contention for them.
That title drought came to an end Sunday as The Bastard overcame Miro, Malakai Black, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Clark Connors to capture the brand new All-Atlantic Championship.
The win came via submission over Connors, who felt like the obvious fall guy from the beginning. Still, the young star showed up and showed out in front of an international audience, leaving viewers impressed by his contributions to the bout.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
450 splash by <a href="https://twitter.com/BASTARDPAC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BASTARDPAC</a>! Order the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForbiddenDoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForbiddenDoor</a> PPV right now! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWxNJPW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWxNJPW</a> <a href="https://t.co/UGJ5kRt71l">pic.twitter.com/UGJ5kRt71l</a>
The Redeemer, Miro, was predictably presented as a monster and loses nothing in defeat, thanks to the cerebral and manipulative Black's use of his trademark mist.
Pac's victory paid off a long journey to championship glory; a journey that included questionable booking at times and a global pandemic that prevented him from traveling to the United States.
His waist now sporting gold that eluded him from day one, he resumes his role as one of the premier competitors in AEW and provides the upper echelon of the company's immensely talented midcard and, potentially, re-enters him into the conversation for the world championship.
Expect Miro, who was eliminated from the contest only after Black's blatant rule-breaking, to emerge as an early contender to The Bastard's newly won championship.
Orange Cassidy Again Proves to Be AEW's Greatest Variety Show
There are some who will call Orange Cassidy a comedic act.
They would be right.
To stop the discussion there, though, does a disservice to the performer that he is. Cassidy is more than a laugh factory. Beyond his ability to generate a pop for putting his hands in his pockets or mockingly kicking the shins of his opponents is a wrestler whose timing is outstanding and whose ability to hang with the top in-ring workers of today is criminally underrated.
We have witnessed it numerous times, most notably against Pac, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. On numerous occasions, he has given the fans what they expected in the form of his theatrics, only to then turn on the jets and prove he is every bit as capable of matching world-class performers. That was on display again Sunday as he first frustrated Ospreay early with his antics, then nearly defeated him on numerous occasions, most notably with Beach Break.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
This match!! <a href="https://twitter.com/WillOspreay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WillOspreay</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/orangecassidy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@orangecassidy</a> leaving it all in the ring here at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForbiddenDoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForbiddenDoor</a>! Order the PPV right now! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWxNJPW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWxNJPW</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ic7sXIORI">pic.twitter.com/8ic7sXIORI</a>
He ultimately succumbed to the IWGP United States champion's Stormbreaker finisher, but not before being one-half of another potential show-stealer. It was, yet again, another instance of a guy, vastly undervalued because of perceptions of his ability, sneakily having one of the best matches on the card with one of the industry's most celebrated in-ring performers.
There will be some for whom no extraordinary performance against any world-renowned competitor will do. They will always see Cassidy as a joke; an embarrassment to the industry based on expectations established 40 years ago. For everyone else, Freshly Squeezed represents a near-perfect combination of showmanship and timing that has helped establish him both as a wildly popular outcast and an adaptable asset to AEW.
Moxley Win, Castagnoli Debut Makes Blackpool Combat Club AEW's Top Faction
Jon Moxley is the new AEW Interim World champion following a bloody victory over Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of Forbidden Door and Claudio Castagnoli has finally arrived in the company, serving as Bryan Danielson's hand-picked replacement against Zack Sabre Jr.
The much-expected title win and the eagerly anticipated arrival of Castagnoli not only made headlines Sunday night, but also established the Blackpool Combat Club as the No. 1 faction in the company.
That is saying a bunch given the presence of The Elite, The Jericho Appreciation Society, Death Triangle, The House of Black, and The Undisputed Elite. None of those groups made the impact that William Regal's collection of ass-kickers has in such short order.
From the introduction of Moxley and Danielson as the founding members to the elevation of young Wheeler Yuta and, now, the arrival of Castagnoli, the faction has somehow managed to add to it without watering things down or lessening the impact of its members.
Of the four competitors, three are world title-worthy. Yuta is one of the faces of the company's future and Regal is as good a manager/mouthpiece as there is in wrestling. Together, they form an imposing and dominant faction that will be nearly impossible for the competition to overcome.
We witnessed it in the closing moments of Sunday's pay-per-view, where new world champion Moxley, Castagnoli, Yuta and fellow babyfaces Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz cleared the JAS from the squared circle. We will likely see it again Wednesday, when the faction battles Jericho and his merry band of heels in Blood and Guts.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
.<a href="https://twitter.com/ClaudioCSRO?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ClaudioCSRO</a> showing the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JerichoAppreciationSociety?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JerichoAppreciationSociety</a> what they're in for this Wednesday at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BloodAndGuts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BloodAndGuts</a> in Detroit next Wednesday! it's not too late to order the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForbiddenDoor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForbiddenDoor</a> PPV! <a href="https://t.co/OD9xkGsQpd">pic.twitter.com/OD9xkGsQpd</a>
If they can continue to maintain the momentum they have now, there is no reason the BCC cannot dominate AEW, both as babyfaces and heels if need be, while bringing a ferocity and physicality to the show that few others can replicate.
The crowd's embrace of Castagnoli and the reception to Moxley's title win suggest the group's popularity is only going to go up from here. That is a very good thing for all involved but, most notably, AEW, who now has a faction it can build around that does not involve Jericho, The Young Bucks or Kenny Omega.