Biggest Takeaways From AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2022 Results

3 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

There are some who will call Orange Cassidy a comedic act.

They would be right.

To stop the discussion there, though, does a disservice to the performer that he is. Cassidy is more than a laugh factory. Beyond his ability to generate a pop for putting his hands in his pockets or mockingly kicking the shins of his opponents is a wrestler whose timing is outstanding and whose ability to hang with the top in-ring workers of today is criminally underrated.

We have witnessed it numerous times, most notably against Pac, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. On numerous occasions, he has given the fans what they expected in the form of his theatrics, only to then turn on the jets and prove he is every bit as capable of matching world-class performers. That was on display again Sunday as he first frustrated Ospreay early with his antics, then nearly defeated him on numerous occasions, most notably with Beach Break.

He ultimately succumbed to the IWGP United States champion's Stormbreaker finisher, but not before being one-half of another potential show-stealer. It was, yet again, another instance of a guy, vastly undervalued because of perceptions of his ability, sneakily having one of the best matches on the card with one of the industry's most celebrated in-ring performers.

There will be some for whom no extraordinary performance against any world-renowned competitor will do. They will always see Cassidy as a joke; an embarrassment to the industry based on expectations established 40 years ago. For everyone else, Freshly Squeezed represents a near-perfect combination of showmanship and timing that has helped establish him both as a wildly popular outcast and an adaptable asset to AEW.