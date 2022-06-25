Warriors' Steph Curry Shouts out Sabrina Ionescu for Using 'Night Night' Celebration

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Golden State Warriors superstar and reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry gave a proverbial tip of the cap to New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu on Saturday.

After knocking down a deep three to cement New York's 89-77 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday, Ionescu did Curry's "night night" celebration:

The eight-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP liked what he saw, tweeting acknowledgement and a congratulatory message to Ionescu:

While Curry is a surefire future Hall of Famer, Ionescu is early in her WNBA career, although she is on a path to greatness.

The 24-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft following a dominant collegiate career at Oregon that saw her earn the 2020 Naismith Player of the Year award and set an all-time record for most career triple-doubles.

Injuries limited Ionescu to just three games as a rookie, and she struggled with offensive efficiency last season, but she has finally hit her stride in 2022.

Ionescu is averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.3 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals in 18 games, plus she is shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.

As a result, Ionescu was named an All-Star for the first time this season, perhaps foreshadowing many more All-Star nods in her future.