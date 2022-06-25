X

    Warriors' Steph Curry Shouts out Sabrina Ionescu for Using 'Night Night' Celebration

    AP Photo/Adam Hunger

    Golden State Warriors superstar and reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry gave a proverbial tip of the cap to New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu on Saturday.

    After knocking down a deep three to cement New York's 89-77 win over the Atlanta Dream on Friday, Ionescu did Curry's "night night" celebration:

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    So <a href="https://twitter.com/sabrina_i20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sabrina_i20</a> just hit the <a href="https://twitter.com/StephenCurry30?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StephenCurry30</a> night night 😴<a href="https://t.co/5suPpYqkpX">pic.twitter.com/5suPpYqkpX</a>

    The eight-time All-Star, four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP liked what he saw, tweeting acknowledgement and a congratulatory message to Ionescu:

    Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

    Start a movement. Congrats All-Star starter! <a href="https://t.co/h9U4WLLhYh">https://t.co/h9U4WLLhYh</a>

    While Curry is a surefire future Hall of Famer, Ionescu is early in her WNBA career, although she is on a path to greatness.

    The 24-year-old was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft following a dominant collegiate career at Oregon that saw her earn the 2020 Naismith Player of the Year award and set an all-time record for most career triple-doubles.

    Injuries limited Ionescu to just three games as a rookie, and she struggled with offensive efficiency last season, but she has finally hit her stride in 2022.

    Ionescu is averaging 16.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.3 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals in 18 games, plus she is shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.

    As a result, Ionescu was named an All-Star for the first time this season, perhaps foreshadowing many more All-Star nods in her future.

