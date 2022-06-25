Rockets Rumors: Jae'Sean Tate to Have $1.8M Contract Option Exercised for 2022-23

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets will exercise their $1.8 million 2022-23 option on forward Jae'Sean Tate, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The 26-year-old Tate, who has played both of his NBA seasons with the Rockets, averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last year. He started 77 of his 78 games.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.