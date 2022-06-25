USWNT vs. Colombia: 2022 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

The United States women's national team begins its final tune-up for the Concacaf W Championship with the first of two friendlies against Colombia on Saturday.

The USWNT will host the South American side at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, the home of Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids.

Vlatko Andonovski will use Saturday's match and Tuesday's clash with Colombia in Sandy, Utah, to settle on his squad before it embarks on its most important matches of the year.

The USWNT will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics through the Concacaf W Championship, which begins in Mexico on July 4.

The Americans come into Saturday with a 4-0-1 record in 2022. They have outscored their last four opponents by 27 goals and conceded once in the calendar year.

Colombia enters the two-match set as the 28th-ranked team in the FIFA women's world rankings. Colombia has four draws this year, and it has never beaten the USWNT.

Game Info

Date: Saturday, June 25

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app

Game Odds: Available odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview

Just like every other game in 2022, the United States women's national team is expected to win on Saturday.

The USWNT and Colombia have 27 spots in between them in the FIFA women's world rankings. The USWNT is coming off two nine-goal demolitions of Uzbekistan during the April international window.

Elsewhere, Andonovski's team owns 5-0 wins over New Zealand and Iceland and a scoreless draw with the Czech Republic in 2022.

Most of the USWNT's top figures are in camp for the two games, including Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle.

Morgan might be in the best form of all the players in the squad. She has 11 goals for the NWSL's San Diego Wave this season.

Sophia Smith and Mallory Pugh are second and third behind Morgan on the NWSL scoring chart with eight and six goals, respectively, so the USWNT has plenty of in-form scorers in camp.

The USWNT has never lost to Colombia in eight meetings. It has seven wins and one draw, and that record should extend to a nine-game unbeaten streak on Saturday.

The Americans have too much talent at each position to lose, and they should put up a handful of goals with their in-form trio up front.

For Andonovski, Saturday's match will be about finding the right lineup combination for the Concacaf W Championship. The USWNT kicks off that competition on July 4 against Haiti. Jamaica and Mexico are the other two sides in the group.

Colombia is using the two-match set as preparation for its World Cup qualifying campaign. Colombia is grouped with Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and Bolivia in Group A of CONMEBOL qualifying, which takes place from July 8-30.

The USWNT should use a bit of rotation in its squad for the two matches, but it should win no matter which players are on the field because of the superior talent gap in its favor. A multi-goal win should be in the cards if the USWNT is playing up to its usual high standard.