Tenacious Tampa Stays Alive: 5 Takeaways from the Lightning's Gritty Game 5 Win

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NHL season is still not over.

The Tampa Bay Lightning fought off elimination with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday.

The compelling win by the two-time defending Cup champs sent the series back to Amalie Arena in Tampa for Game 6 on Sunday, with the Avalanche leading the series 3-2.

If Colorado wins, it'll be the organization's first Cup since 2001. If Tampa Bay wins, it'll force a deciding Game 7 back in Denver on Tuesday.

The B/R hockey team took in all the action and put together a list of takeaways from Friday's game. Scroll through to see what we came up with and leave a thought or two of your own in the comments section.