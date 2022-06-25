Lakers' Russell Westbrook Tells Skip Bayless 'Watch Your Mouth' for 'Westbrick' Tweet

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected Max Christie in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday, Skip Bayless criticized the pick because the Michigan State product shot 32 percent from three last season.

Because of Christie's shooting struggles, Bayless went on to say that the former MSU guard would "fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick," referring to Russell Westbrook with a nickname the Lakers star really does not like.

Westbrook responded to Bayless message saying, "Watch your mouth."

To be fair, the criticism of Westbrook is warranted after he struggled during the 2021-22 season, his first with the Lakers, who sent Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and their 2021 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards to acquire him.

L.A. essentially blew up its entire roster to pair Westbrook with James and Anthony Davis, and it just didn't work out. The 33-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 29.8 percent from deep.

It was arguably Westbrook's worst season in the NBA, and now, the Lakers are reportedly interested in moving him to clear up some cap space and reset ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

That said, if Westbrook does return to the Lakers next season, new head coach Darvin Ham will need to get more out of him if the franchise wants to make it back to the playoffs.