WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 24

Credit: WWE.com

The Era of Gunther swept over SmackDown a week ago by way of his victory over Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship.

Friday night The Ring General defended his title in a rematch against The One and Only, looking to further establish dominance over the brand and eliminate the threat of Ricochet regaining the title all at the same time.

The return bout headlined a broadcast that also featured Drew McIntyre laying out his road to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the latest Money in the Bank qualifying match between two familiar foes.