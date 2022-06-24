Kevin Durant Rumors: Teams Preparing Contingencies for Possible Trade Offers

Elsa/Getty Images

NBA teams are reportedly preparing for the possibility of Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant becoming available via trade.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post Show (h/t RealGM.com), teams are considering contingencies in case the Nets decide to make Durant available in the next six or seven days.

If that happens, Lowe suggested that every NBA team should "at least have a meeting" about what they would offer for KD.

Lowe's report comes on the heels of Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reporting that Durant is "considering options with his future," amid reports of guard Kyrie Irving potentially going elsewhere.

While Irving's departure from Brooklyn isn't yet a lock, rumors suggest that he may be trending toward playing elsewhere next season.

On Thursday, Charania reported that Kyrie is expected to "proceed shortly into finding a new home via opt-in-and-trade."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reported on Irving's situation, noting that the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavs and Philadelphia 76ers are on his list of teams he would like to play for if he leaves the Nets.

If the Nets do move on from Irving and don't get a substantial return for him, Durant would be the lone star player left in Brooklyn, likely removing the Nets from championship contention.

Assuming Durant becomes available, teams will be vying to acquire one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history.

The 33-year-old veteran is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP. He also led the Golden State Warriors to a pair of championships, earning NBA MVP honors each time.

There was some concern about whether Durant would be the same player after missing the entire 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles, but he has remained a dominant force when healthy.

Durant was limited to 55 games due to injury last season but averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, a career-high 6.4 assists and 2.1 three-pointers made per contest, while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from long range.

Any team that acquires Durant would receive an instant boost in the form of a face of the franchise, while losing KD would likely push Brooklyn near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

If both Durant and Irving leave this offseason, it would render the Nets' attempt to win a championship an abject failure, as they were unable to even muster a trip to the conference finals since signing both players in 2019.