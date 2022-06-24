NHL Rumors: Barry Trotz Turns Down Jets Offer, Won't 'Immediately' Return to Coaching

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Former New York Islanders bench boss Barry Trotz won't immediately jump back into coaching next season despite interest from a number of teams with head coaching vacancies, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

The Winnipeg Jets made Trotz an offer to become their next head coach after Paul Maurice resigned. However, Trotz has informed the franchise of his decision and "intends on continuing to focus on family," Dreger added.

Trotz has not ruled out a return to coaching entirely.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.