Paolo Banchero Says Ceiling Is 'Limitless' After Being Drafted No. 1 by Magic

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who went No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday, told Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic that he believes his ceiling is "limitless" as he begins his professional career.

"My ceiling is as high as I want it to be," Banchero said in a wide-ranging interview that covered a multitude of topics.

"Which is limitless. I set a lot of goals for myself every stage of my career. So I want to do all that—NBA Rookie of the Year, be an All-Star, make the playoffs, everything a basketball player on this stage would want to do, I want to do, plus more. But at first, I want to win. That’s the most important thing."

The 6'10" Banchero posted 17.2 points and 7.8 rebounds during his lone season at Duke, which went to the Final Four under his leadership.

