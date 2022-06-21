NBA Draft Big Board: Updated Top 50 Prospects

2 of 5

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

40. Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, PF, Sophomore)

39. Max Christie (Michigan State, SG/SF, Freshman)

38. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, SF/PF, Freshman)

37. Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, SG, Freshman)

36. Ismael Kamagate (Paris Basketball, C, 2001)

35. Jean Montero (Overtime Elite, PG, 2003)

34. Trevor Keels (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)

33. Nikola Jovic (Mega, SF, 2003)

32. Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga, PG, Senior)

31. Walker Kessler (Auburn, C, Sophomore)

Buy Low?

Early in the season, Baldwin and Montero were in the top 10 and Christie was in the top 20. Now they're in our 30s and all likely second-round picks. Baldwin must be an elite shooter to offset the creation and finishing limitations he'll have because of a lack of burst. Christie, known for shot-making over creation and athleticism, didn't make shots regularly. And Montero's inefficiency and defensive outlook for a ball-dominant guard turned scouts off.

On the flip side, Baldwin is roughly 6'10" in shoes and still has high-level shot-making skills. The eye test on Christie's jumper suggests it should eventually start falling as his reps and confidence increase. And Montero showcased the quickness off the dribble and passing instincts for his playmaking to translate.

Likable Williams

Advanced passes, face-up flashes and a knack for taking charges make Williams highly likable, even if he doesn't project as an exciting scorer or rim protector. It was easy to picture him returning to a loaded Arkansas team and flying up the 2023 board, mostly due to him being a high-impact role player on a winning squad. It may make sense to reach a year early, and it wouldn't be shocking if a playoff team views Williams as an energizer and a value in the late-first round.

Risk, Reward with Walker

Walker just had the best shot-blocking season of any prospect on record. Will it translate? He runs the floor well but isn't much of a vertical athlete. Offensively, he's limited to catching and finishing, although his attempt to add a three-point shot remains admirable, even if he only went 10-of-50. Best case, he's a Brook Lopez type who can eventually stretch the floor and protect the rim. Worst case, he's a backup center, and there are guard and wing prospects in the 20s whose potential trajectories will feel more enticing to bet on.