Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's Nets Future amid Rumors: 'I Just Let Things Play Out'

Kevin Durant isn't putting any pressure on Kyrie Irving as the latter figures out if he wants to remain with the Brooklyn Nets.

Speaking on the ETCs podcast (h/t Net Income and Chris Milholen of Nets Daily), Durant said he has no involvement in Irving's potential free agency.

"I just let things play out and see what happens," he explained. "Whatever happens, the friendship will still be there."

Irving's future with the Nets has become highly uncertain leading up to the start of free agency. He has until June 29 to opt in to his $36.5 million salary for next season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Irving has a list of teams he would like the Nets to consider in sign-and-trade deals if the sides can't reach an agreement on a long-term contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported earlier this week that contract talks between Irving and the Nets have stagnated and the impasse has cleared the way for him to "consider the open marketplace" this offseason.

Amid the uncertainty with Irving, Charania reported that Durant is "monitoring the [Nets’] situation and considering options with his future."

Charania added Irving could move forward with "finding a new home via opt-in and trade."

Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension with Brooklyn in August 2021. The deal ties him to the organization through the 2025-26 season.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP wasn't asked directly on the podcast if his future with the Nets would impact his standing with the organization.

Durant originally signed with the Nets as a free agent in July 2019 via a sign-and-trade deal. He missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

In 90 games with the Nets over the past two seasons, Durant has averaged 28.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.