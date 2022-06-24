Mikaylah Williams Commits to LSU; No. 1 Women's Basketball Recruit in Class of 2023

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Mikaylah Williams, the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, has committed to LSU.

The Louisiana native announced her decision in a video posted on Twitter.

"In order to take my game to the next level and to continue to learn and grow as a young woman, there's only one place where I've wanted to be. Home," Williams said in the video. "I've decided I'll be attending the Louisiana State University."

ESPN HoopGurlz has Williams ranked as the No. 1 recruit with a 98 overall grade in next year's recruiting class. She also had Duke, Baylor, Mississippi and Texas A&M on her list of five finalists.

Williams was a finalist for the Naismith High School girls Basketball Player of the Year award. The 6'1" guard was the lone junior among the group of finalists. She won the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year award in March.

In 35 games as a junior at Parkway High School, Williams averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The Panthers went 33-2 and reached the Class 5A state championship game, losing to Ponchatoula in double-overtime.

Williams' commitment is a huge recruiting win for Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey. The Hall of Famer made an immediate impact on the program with a 26-6 record in 2021-22, her first season at LSU after 21 years at Baylor.

LSU's 26 wins were its most in a single season since going 31-6 and reaching the Final Four under Van Chancellor in 2007-08.

This marks the second top-100 recruit from the 2023 class for LSU. Janae Kent, a 4-star prospect and No. 46 overall player in HoopGurlz's rankings, committed to the program in March.

Williams is scheduled to play for Team USA in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Hungary from July 9-17.