2022 NHL Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Notable Names

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Johnny Gaudreau couldn't be hitting free agency at a better time. The 28-year-old forward has played well throughout his nine-year NHL career, but he took his game to another level during the 2021-22 season.

Gaudreau set career highs in points (115), goals (40) and assists (75) while playing all 82 games for the Calgary Flames and receiving his first All-Star nod. He also led the NHL with a plus-minus rating of plus-64. He never previously finished with a better rating than plus-18.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period recently reported that the Flames have been discussing a new contract for Gaudreau, who would arguably be the top unrestricted free agent available if he hits the market. And according to Pagnotta, there's at least a decent chance that will happen.

"They anticipate, a lot of people do, that Johnny Gaudreau is going to test the market and at the very least see what the offers are out there," Pagnotta reported. "It doesn't mean he's going to leave Calgary, but there's some belief that he'll test the market."

So there may be a bidding war for Gaudreau. Will the Flames be able to win that by convincing him to come back to the only NHL franchise he's played for? The guess here is that they may not. Don't be surprised if Gaudreau is with a new team in 2022-23, perhaps one such as the New Jersey Devils, who will have the cap space and could want him to join their growing core of young talent.

Prediction: Gaudreau signs with the Devils