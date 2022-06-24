NBA Draft Results 2022: Team-by-Team List of Grades and Picks

2 of 4

The majority of NBA mock drafts over the last month had Jabari Smith pinpointed as the No. 1 overall pick.

Smith landed with the Houston Rockets at No. 3 after Paolo Banchero landed first with the Orlando Magic to the surprise of some.

Houston should welcome the late change in the top three order because Smith could end up as the best player in the draft class.

Smith comes made ready for the NBA game on both ends of the floor and he is a more complete three-point shooter at this point in his career compared to Banchero.

Smith hit the most three-point field goals of any college basketball player listed at 6'10" or above in the last 25 years, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The Auburn product will play inside in some capacity on offense, but the added ability to move beyond the arc and knock down shots will help him ease into the NBA.

An argument can be made that Smith ended up in a better situation in Houston compared to Orlando because there is a wide-open path to playing time with Christian Wood being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Orlando possesses a ton of young talent and it might be difficult for Banchero to put up a ton of shots with Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner in the starting lineup. Banchero may have a tougher time adjusting to three-point shooting in the NBA since he shot 33.8 percent from three-point range and averaged 1.1 threes per game at Duke.

Houston also gets the benefit of landing an extra motivated Smith, who may play with a little extra behind him since he was passed up for the No. 1 overall pick.

The Rockets landed LSU's Tari Eason with the No. 17 selection. Eason can be a solid addition to the team's defense, and whatever he does will be an extra boost to the team's draft class.

The Rockets finished off their first-round haul by selecting Kentucky guard TyTy Washington with the No. 29 pick. They moved back three picks in a trade with the Minnesota that involved the No. 26 pick earned in the Christian Wood deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the Rockets draft class will be judged solely on Smith's success, and they could end up as the biggest winner if he turns out to be better than Banchero.