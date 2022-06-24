NFL Rumors: Titans, Amani Hooker Had 'Preliminary Conversations About' New Contract

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It appears the Tennessee Titans are looking to keep Amani Hooker around beyond the 2022 campaign.

Hooker and the Titans have had "preliminary conversations about an extension," according to Terry McCormick of TitansInsider.com, who notes that a potential deal could come "between the start of training camp and the opening of the regular season."

Hooker has a cap hit worth $2.7 million in 2022 before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Titans selected Hooker in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. After beginning his career as a special teamer, the 24-year-old has emerged as Tennessee's full-time starter at strong safety.

Hooker appeared in 12 games last season, posting one interception, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and 62 tackles. He missed five games because of a groin injury.

If the Titans extend Hooker, they could have one of the top safety duos in the league for years to come, with two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard starting as Tennessee's free safety.

That said, Titans safeties coach Scott Booker said earlier this month that he hopes Hooker will take the next step in his career during the 2022 campaign.

"We're looking for development in leadership," Booker said of Hooker. "I know that he wants to take that next step."

According to Sam Phalen of A to Z Sports, Hooker appears to have taken on more of a leadership role this summer, providing guidance and instruction to rookies Theo Jackson and Roger McCreary during practice.

Hooker also told A to Z Sports that he is trying to be more vocal during workouts this summer and is trying to help out in any way he can, which is another great sign that he is ready to elevate his game.

Hooker still has plenty of time to prepare for the 2022 campaign. The Titans open up the season at home on September 11 against the New York Giants.