NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Not Shopping Luke Kennard Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Despite a report saying otherwise, the Los Angeles Clippers are not shopping Luke Kennard leading up to the 2022 NBA draft, according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Heavy.com's Sean Deveney previously reported that the Clippers were shopping Kennard and "would look to move him next month if no deal can be reached."

Kennard had an impressive 2021-22 season for the Clippers, averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 70 games while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 44.9 percent from deep. He was the best three-point shooter in the NBA last season.

It was a nice improvement from his first campaign in Los Angeles when he averaged 8.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 44.6 percent from deep.

The Detroit Pistons selected Kennard 12th in the 2017 draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career in the Motor City before being traded to the Clippers in a three-team deal.

Kennard signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Clippers in December 2020. The deal included $56 million guaranteed and $8 million in incentives.

While the Clippers would benefit from trading Kennard and his contract to free up some cap space, they'll need him to be a key role player during the 2022-23 season, when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are expected to return to full health.

George appeared in just 31 games last season because of an elbow injury, while Leonard didn't play a single game as he recovered from a partial ACL tear in his knee.

With both players set to return next season, the Clippers could be among the teams from the Western Conference that could contend for the NBA title. In addition to boasting an impressive starting lineup, the team's bench with Kennard and Norman Powell could help push L.A. over the hump.