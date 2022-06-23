Clippers Rumors: LAC May Trade for Additional Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers have just one pick in Thursday night's NBA draft, No. 43 overall in the second round, but that could change as the night progresses.

The Athletic's Law Murray wrote: "Do not be surprised if the Clippers wind up adding another pick in this draft, I am told. I do not expect the Clippers to punt the draft altogether, and I do not expect them to move into the first round."

Murray added that "there have been players whom agents have steered away from the Clippers because they've felt as if their clients won’t be in range," though it would appear that the the team might be more active on draft night than previously believed.

He also reported that the Clippers "expect their draft pick to spend a significant amount of time next season in the G League, possibly on a two-way contract," and in turn "may be more interested in adding a pick because they might have another two-way contract spot to fill."

The Clippers have 10 players under contract for next season (Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris Sr., Luke Kennard, Robert Covington, Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jason Preston) and a team option for Ivica Zubac, so they potentially will have an open roster spot or two, depending on how they approach free agency.

The Clippers also have a number of players set to hit free agency, most prominently Nicolas Batum, with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reporting that the veteran wing is expected to sign a two-year deal to remain with the Clippers after turning down his player option for next season.

Amir Coffey, Isaiah Hartenstein and Rodney Hood are also heading to free agency.

If the Clippers are going to make any kind of immediate splash this offseason—which feels unlikely for a talented roster that has been hampered by injuries but still has a high upside—it will come via a trade or in free agency. Anyone they draft on Thursday will likely be a two-way player for the future.