John Collins Trade Rumors: Kings' Offer Viewed as 'Underwhelming' by Hawks

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks have been actively shopping power forward John Collins ahead of Thursday's NBA draft, but one of the potential suitors reportedly has not put together a package enticing enough to close the deal.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reports that the Sacramento Kings are believed to be "leading the way" in trade negotiations with the Hawks, but Atlanta sees the Kings' offer as "underwhelming." Amick added that Sacramento is not including the No. 4 pick in trade discussions.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported Wednesday the Hawks "are operating with the goal of trading" Collins before the draft gets underway.

The Kings aren't the only team pursuing the 24-year-old. Fischer reported that the San Antonio Spurs have engaged the Hawks in trade discussions involving Collins in a deal that would send guard Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. Fischer added that the Utah Jazz are also a potential landing spot for Collins in exchange for star center Rudy Gobert.

Collins and the Hawks had the opportunity to part ways last offseason when he was a restricted free agent after failing to come to an agreement on a rookie scale contract extension. Instead, Collins chose to re-sign with Atlanta on a five-year, $125 million deal, and the Hawks are now motivated to unload Collins' hefty contract.

After playing a key role in Atlanta's run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, Collins' production slightly dipped last season. He was limited to 54 games due to injuries and averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting a career-low 52.6 percent from the field.

The Hawks are hoping to find a star player to pair alongside All-Star point guard Trae Young. While Collins is a promising young player, Atlanta will likely have to add more incentive to get another team to take on his contract in exchange for a potential difference-maker.