Knicks Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Interested in Moving Up to No. 11 Draft Pick

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to move up in the 2022 NBA draft and could attempt to acquire the No. 11 selection from the New York Knicks, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

The Grizzlies have the Nos. 22 and 29 picks in the first round. O'Connor cited "versatile defenders who can handle the ball to pair with Ja Morant" as a clear area of need for Memphis, so a defensive-minded wing might be the team's target inside the lottery should it move up.

Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke are due to be restricted free agents in 2023, and the pair of Xavier Tillman and Desmond Bane could hit the market in 2024. Jaren Jackson Jr., meanwhile, is getting his four-year, $104.7 million extension started.

The cost of keeping this roster together will be steep for the Grizzlies, and that doesn't account for any outside additions. Turning two first-rounders into one makes sense if Memphis can land a young player on a cost-controlled deal who can contribute immediately.

On the other side, the Knicks could use extra draft capital to either improve their depth or more easily put together a trade package for a veteran star.

New York has been linked with Purdue star Jaden Ivey, though, and that would almost certainly require trading into the top five. SNY's Ian Begley reported Tuesday the team has discussed sending multiple first-rounders to the Sacramento Kings for the No. 4 pick.

Maybe Memphis' two first-rounders plus whatever else would be enough to get to No. 4 for the Knicks, but the Kings would almost certainly demand a package that included the No. 11 selection instead. Trading out of the top five and into the 20s isn't an attractive prospect.