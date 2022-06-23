NBA Draft Rumors: Latest Buzz on 2022 Lottery Trades and Potential Picks

1 of 3

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

At this stage of mock draft season, most experts have aligned on the first three picks. You can find differences here and there, but the general consensus has Jabari Smith Jr. going to the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Chet Holmgren joining the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2 and Paolo Banchero being snatched up by the Houston Rockets at No. 3.

There are enough predictions calling for this order to assume it's set in stone, but it's always possible that isn't the case. The Thunder, as per usual, are keeping things close to the vest, and that has people wondering whether Holmgren is as likely to land in the Sooner State as it seems.

"Jaden Ivey and Paolo Banchero are still viewed by many around the league as legitimate candidates to go at No. 2," SI.com's Jeremy Woo reported.



Banchero offers the cleanest fit of the two, as the Thunder are already strong in the backcourt with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey on the roster. However, OKC isn't at the roster-building point of taking team needs into account, so if the organization has Ivey as the best prospect on the board at No. 2, it can pounce on him and figure out the fit later.

