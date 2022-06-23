Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Triple H, Charlotte Flair and More

1 of 3

Is it time to play The Game once again in NXT?

POST Wrestling's John Pollock reported that could be happening as Paul "Triple H" Levesque was in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center and spoke to the NXT talent Wednesday:

"Of the people I heard from, Levesque stated "he's back" - it is unknown what that entails but that was the wording I was given."

What that means for NXT following an October makeover that did away with a large number of independent wrestling talent and replaced them with blue-chip athletes to shift its focus to character creation, remains to be seen but the fact that the WWE Hall of Famer and creator of the brand is again involved can only lead to positive things.

There are a lot of talented individuals performing for the brand who have bright futures with WWE. The creative and overall vision could use some considerable tweaking, though, and Levesque is as good as anyone to spearhead those changes at this time.

It will likely take some time before Triple H's effect on the brand is felt completely but do not be surprised if NXT takes on a different tone in the near future.