Jerami Grant Trade to Trail Blazers from Pistons Baffles NBA Twitter

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round draft choice, a swap of 2022 second-round picks and second-round picks in the 2025 and 2026 drafts, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old has been a featured player on the Pistons since inking a three-year, $60 million contract in a sign-and-trade involving the Denver Nuggets in Nov. 2020. He posted a career-high 22.3 points per game in 2020-21.

Injuries held Grant to 47 games (e.g., UCL sprain in the thumb, calf strain) last year. He averaged 19.2 points on 42.6 percent shooting and 4.1 rebounds.

Grant is a solid player who could be the Blazers' second scoring option behind Damian Lillard next season.

And with that, some of NBA Twitter is surprised and/or confused about the Pistons' return. Of note, the 2025 first-round pick is via Milwaukee, which should be contending for NBA championships with superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo leading the way. Therefore, the pick likely won't be particularly high.

There were some counterpoints defending the Pistons. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News and Sean Corp of Detroit Bad Boys explained them.

As it stands, one of the biggest veteran names on the trading block is now off the board as the NBA draft nears. That will go down Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.