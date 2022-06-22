X

    Jerami Grant Trade to Trail Blazers from Pistons Baffles NBA Twitter

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 22, 2022

    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons have traded forward Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a 2025 first-round draft choice, a swap of 2022 second-round picks and second-round picks in the 2025 and 2026 drafts, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    *Detroit gets back a 2025 second-round pick from Portland.

    The 28-year-old has been a featured player on the Pistons since inking a three-year, $60 million contract in a sign-and-trade involving the Denver Nuggets in Nov. 2020. He posted a career-high 22.3 points per game in 2020-21.

    Injuries held Grant to 47 games (e.g., UCL sprain in the thumb, calf strain) last year. He averaged 19.2 points on 42.6 percent shooting and 4.1 rebounds.

    Grant is a solid player who could be the Blazers' second scoring option behind Damian Lillard next season.

    And with that, some of NBA Twitter is surprised and/or confused about the Pistons' return. Of note, the 2025 first-round pick is via Milwaukee, which should be contending for NBA championships with superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo leading the way. Therefore, the pick likely won't be particularly high.

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    THAT is all it took to get Jerami Grant????????

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

    The lesson from the Jerami Grant is that rebuilding teams really shouldn’t get cute when it comes to trading vets. Detroit could’ve gotten more at the deadline or in 2021.

    Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

    Jerami Grant from Detroit to Portland for cap space and nominal draft picks . . . crazy how some of these deals close for far less than anticipated. Have to wonder what Heat might be thinking.

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    OKC got a better return for the last pick in the draft than Detroit got for Jerami Grant.

    Evan Sidery @esidery

    In total, here’s what the Pistons received for Jerami Grant in a stunningly low return:<br><br>- 2022 2nd-round pick swap with Trail Blazers<br>- 2025 1st-round pick via Bucks<br>- 2026 2nd-round pick via Pelicans or Portland

    Porter Larsen @Larsen_ESPN

    Wow. I know I’m higher on Jerami Grant than most, but that’s not a lot to give up for him… <br><br>Protected pick but still not until 2025 <a href="https://t.co/bGFfvMUqpt">https://t.co/bGFfvMUqpt</a>

    There were some counterpoints defending the Pistons. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News and Sean Corp of Detroit Bad Boys explained them.

    Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

    Pistons didn't trade anyone to get Jerami Grant. They signed him with cap space. So they turned that cap space into a 2025 first-rounder + moving up from 46 to 36 in this year's loaded draft for a player who was gonna leave them at the end of next season anyway.

    Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

    Could they have gotten more for him at the deadline? Seems likely, but this may ultimately work out.

    As it stands, one of the biggest veteran names on the trading block is now off the board as the NBA draft nears. That will go down Thursday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.