Which PG Fits Knicks Best Amid Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson or Brogdon?

0 of 4

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks enter the 2022 NBA offseason with avenues to cap space, trade assets and a lottery pick (the No. 11 selection in Thursday's draft).

What they don't have are excuses for letting their point guard problems linger any longer. Not when they have such a glaring hole on the roster and so many different resources with which to address it.

Fortunately, they seem ready to acknowledge as much. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Knicks "are working to clear salary-cap space" to pursue Jalen Brunson while also considering a trade for Malcolm Brogdon or even making a run at Kyrie Irving.



Assuming all three options are in play, which path should New York choose? We'll examine the pros and cons of each before identifying the top target.

