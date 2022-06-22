Astros' Jose Siri Deletes 'F--k Bad Opinions' Tweet over HR Celebration vs. Mets

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The home run Houston Astros outfielder Jose Siri hit during Tuesday's win over the New York Mets has generated plenty of discussion, and he seemingly added to it with a deleted tweet.

Siri flipped his bat and admired his solo homer in the eighth inning with the Astros leading 7-2, which he called "an error" after the game. However, he posted and then deleted a tweet on Wednesday that said, "[F---] bad opinions. have fun," per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The tweet stood in contrast to his comments after the game when the Dominican Republic native said through an interpreter: "I know I made an error there. I spoke to some of our guys and, yeah, I just made an error."

Astros manager Dusty Baker also called out his second-year player, saying, "He should have ran. Back in our day, the next guy would have gotten drilled."

While Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar said something to Siri as he rounded the bases and catcher Martin Maldonado talked to him when he came to the plate in the ninth, New York manager Buck Showalter said this about the bat flip: "The way you keep it from happening [is] don't let him hit a ball over the fence."

Siri was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game between the two teams.

Despite the home run, he has generally struggled this year and is slashing .190/.255/.325 with three long balls and nine RBI in 44 games. It is a far cry from his performance in a small sample size last year when he slashed .304/.347/.609 with four homers in 21 games.

The 26-year-old showed promise in his limited time last season, but the controversial home run was one of just three hits he has in the entire month of June.

Yet his team is playing quite well and leads the Texas Rangers by 10 games in the American League West at 42-25.