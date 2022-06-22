Warriors Want Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole to Sign New Contracts, Bob Myers Says

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers made it clear that the team wants to sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to new contracts.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews relayed Myers' thoughts Wednesday:

The 27-year-old Wiggins made his first All-Star Game en route to helping guide the Warriors to the NBA championship. He averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game and has one year worth $33.6 million left on his contract.

The 23-year-old Poole broke out in his third NBA season, averaging 18.5 points per game. The Warriors have already exercised their $3.9 million team option for 2022-23, and he's slated to become a restricted free agent after next year.

