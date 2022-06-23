2022 NBA Draft: Live Grades for Every Pick

0 of 12

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The future of the NBA starts right now.

The 2022 draft has arrived and with it comes the promise of brighter tomorrows, ascending stars and, if everything breaks just right, maybe some banner-raising celebrations down the line.

Whether these prospects can actually live up to the hype will only be revealed with time, but we know enough about their games and on-paper fits to make real-time evaluations for every selection.

With red pens in hand, we're here to grade every pick.

Check back throughout the night as teams make each selection.