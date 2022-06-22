Warriors Rumors: GSW Trying to Trade No. 28 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears the Golden State Warriors might not be adding a first-round pick to their championship-winning roster this summer.

The Dubs are trying to trade the No. 28 pick in the NBA draft because of "their hefty payroll and the need to integrate James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody into the rotation next season," according to Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo.

The news comes after Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported earlier this month that the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, who hold the No. 26 pick, were looking to trade out of the first round.

"The Mavericks and Warriors are searching for opportunities to acquire future draft capital for those selections, sources said, in the event a coveted player on their boards doesn’t fall," Fischer wrote. "Another possible outcome is that they will select international draft-and-stash players."

It's no surprise the Warriors are trying to trade their first-round pick.

Golden State already has an active salary of more than $171 million for the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac, which is well over the projected $149 million luxury tax threshold.

In addition, budding star Jordan Poole will be eligible for an extension to his rookie contract this summer, while veteran Andrew Wiggins, who is set to enter the final year of his contract, could also receive an extension.

Poole had a breakout 2021-22 season, averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 76 regular season games for the Dubs. He also had an impressive postseason en route to the NBA title, averaging 17 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 22 games.

Wiggins was also a key piece for the Warriors, averaging 17.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 73 regular-season games. He was just as good in the playoffs, averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, one steal and one block per game.

Kevon Looney, who played every game for the Warriors during the 2021-22 season, is also set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer and will be in for a raise from the $5.2 million he earned last season.

In addition, the Warriors will also be able to integrate Wiseman, Kuminga and Moody more during the 2022-23 season.

Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season with a torn meniscus, but the franchise has high hopes for the big man they selected second overall in the 2020 draft. As for Kuminga, the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, he had an impressive rookie season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Moody, the 14th overall pick in the 2021 draft, averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 assists during his rookie season, but he averaged just 11.7 minutes per game.

The Warriors currently have the best odds to win the title next season at +600, per DraftKings Sportsbook. With much of their 2021-22 team set to return, it's no surprise they're being favorited to repeat.

