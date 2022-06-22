Former Cowboys DE, UFC Fighter Greg Hardy Says He'd Sign WWE or AEW Contract

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Former NFL defensive end and UFC fighter Greg Hardy has interest in transitioning to the world of professional wrestling.

In an interview with wrestling and entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet this week (h/t Jon Fuentes of SEScoops.com), Hardy discussed joining either WWE or AEW and showed his status as a longtime wrestling fan as well:

"Somebody hit me up, AEW, WWE, hit me up. I'm down. I'll get in the gym right now. I'll show up with the Monday night muscles and jump off the side of the rope on anybody. I'll come out with one of those Rey Mysterio type masks.

"I'm going to grab a design artist too. You have to have showmanship, or like Goldust, something crazy. It has to be entertainment level stuff. You can't just come out with tights on and have a six-pack unless you're Brock Lesnar or The Rock.

"I'm an old school fan. I would love to get in there. I'm waiting for the call. If you know somebody that is watching this right now, hit me up and let's get to work."

Following a six-year career in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys from 2010 to 2015, Hardy made the move to MMA and fought 12 of his 13 bouts under the UFC umbrella before his contract expired in March.

In 75 NFL regular-season games, Hardy recorded 238 tackles, 40 sacks and eight forced fumbles. That included an 11-sack season in 2012 and a 15-sack season in 2013, the latter of which netted him a Pro Bowl nod.

During his fifth and final season with the Panthers in 2014, the 2010 sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss appeared in just one game because of allegations by an ex-girlfriend that he physically assaulted her.

Hardy was found guilty of assault and communicating threats, but he appealed the charges, and they were dropped when the woman chose not to appear in court.

The NFL placed Hardy on the commissioner's exempt list and then suspended him for 10 games, but it was reduced to four games upon appeal.

Hardy played in 12 games for the Cowboys in his final NFL season in 2015, registering 35 tackles, six sacks and an interception.

He announced his move into MMA in 2016. After going 3-0 with three first-round knockouts in amateur MMA fights in 2017 and 2018, Hardy took part in Dana White's Contender Series for the chance to earn a UFC contract.

Hardy won both of his Contender Series fights by first-round knockout, leading to his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night in 2019, where he lost to Allen Crowder by disqualification because of an illegal knee.

The remainder of his UFC run was up and down, as he went 4-1 with one no-contest over six fights before losing his final three bouts with the promotion.

Hardy's final UFC fight occurred at UFC 272 on March 5 and saw him fall to Sergey Spivak by first-round technical knockout. That dropped his pro record to 7-5 with one no-contest.

Hardy played at 6'5" and 280 pounds during his NFL career, giving him the size and athleticism to potentially thrive in pro wrestling.

He also has plenty of name recognition, but it is unclear if a top wrestling promotion like WWE or AEW would take a chance on him given his past legal issues.

