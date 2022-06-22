Ranking Cubs' Willson Contreras' Potential Landing Spots Amid Trade Rumors

0 of 6

Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

As of right now, you can find Willson Contreras behind the plate for the Chicago Cubs and also in the No. 1 spot for All-Star votes among National League catchers.

Come the other side of Major League Baseball's Aug. 2 trade deadline, who knows?

Contreras has been a regular in trade rumors for a couple years at this point, but the chances of the Cubs actually dealing him this time are higher than they've ever been. With their record at 25-43, they're not exactly making the most of his final season before free agency.

Not that this is any fault of Contreras'. Already a two-time All-Star and World Series champion, he's having the best season of his career. He's taken more plate appearances than any other catcher and he likewise leads his peers with a .907 OPS and 2.9 rWAR.

As for where Contreras might ultimately end up, in the meantime we can only speculate on his suitors and rank them according to how badly they need him and how well they line up as trade partners with the Cubs.