Fresh MLB Farm System Rankings at Quarter Mark of 2022 Season
- Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.
- Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.
- Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.
- High-End Talent (Team): There is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker when teams were close in the rankings.
- Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players make up B/R's Top 100 prospect list.
- Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on B/R's Top 100 prospect list and could end up there in the future.
- Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few could climb to the next tier.
With two months of the 2022 MLB season in the books, minor league action in full swing and a number of rookies recently exhausting their prospect status, it's the perfect time for an updated edition of our farm system rankings.
The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:
A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent:
Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were tweaked from there.
Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.
30. Houston Astros
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Hunter Brown
|23
|1
|2. C Korey Lee
|23
|1
|3. OF Pedro Leon
|24
|2
|4. 3B Joe Perez
|22
|3
|5. RHP Alex Santos II
|20
|3
|6. C Yainer Diaz
|23
|3
|7. OF Colin Barber
|21
|3
|8. RHP Chayce McDermott
|23
|3
|9. OF Tyler Whitaker
|19
|3
|10. RHP Misael Tamarez
|22
|3
Top Prospect: Hard-throwing Hunter Brown has climbed to the top of the Houston farm system on the strength of a fastball that touches 99 mph and one of the best curveballs in the minor leagues. The 23-year-old is off to a strong start at Triple-A with a 2.01 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 40.1 innings.
On the Rise: The Astros acquired Yainer Diaz from Cleveland last summer in the Myles Straw deal, and he has hit every step of the way in his development. That includes a .318/.361/.477 line in 41 games at Double-A to start the 2022 season.
29. Washington Nationals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Brady House
|18
|1
|2. RHP Cade Cavalli
|23
|1
|3. RHP Cole Henry
|22
|2
|4. OF Jeremy De La Rosa
|20
|2
|5. OF Yasel Antuna
|22
|3
|6. OF Cristhian Vaquero
|17
|3
|7. RHP Andry Lara
|19
|3
|8. SS Armando Cruz
|18
|3
|9. RHP Gerardo Carrillo
|23
|3
|10. RHP Jackson Rutledge
|23
|3
Top Prospect: The No. 11 pick in 2021, Brady House posted impressive numbers in rookie ball after he signed last year, and he's more than holding his own as an 18-year-old at Single-A. With 60-grade power and a strong 6'4" frame, he could eventually shift to third base, but for now he's still manning shortstop.
On the Rise: Outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa hit .209 with a 34.1 percent strikeout rate at Single-A last season, but he has taken a significant step forward in his second go-around at the level. The 20-year-old is batting .324/.401/.500 with 17 extra-base hits and 17 steals in 41 games, and he has the chance for five above-average tools if everything clicks.
28. Philadelphia Phillies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Andrew Painter
|19
|1
|2. SS Bryson Stott
|24
|1
|3. RHP Mick Abel
|20
|1
|4. C Logan O'Hoppe
|22
|2
|5. OF Johan Rojas
|21
|3
|6. RHP Francisco Morales
|22
|3
|7. OF Ethan Wilson
|22
|3
|8. RHP Hans Crouse
|23
|3
|9. LHP Erik Miller
|24
|3
|10. 2B Hao Yu Lee
|19
|3
Top Prospect: Right-hander Andrew Painter has been the most dominant pitcher in the minors to begin the year, posting a 1.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP while striking out 60 of the 129 batters he has faced for Single-A Clearwater. With a projectable 6'7" frame and great present pitchability, he's already looking like a steal as the No. 13 pick in last year's draft.
On the Rise: Signed out of Taiwan last June for $570,000, second baseman Hao Yu Lee is hitting .296/.393/.493 with 15 extra-base hits and eight steals in 178 plate appearances at Single-A. With a 50-hit, 50-power offensive profile, he could hit his way into being an everyday MLB second baseman.
27. Los Angeles Angels
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Sam Bachman
|22
|2
|2. SS Kyren Paris
|20
|2
|3. SS/2B Jeremiah Jackson
|22
|2
|4. OF Jordyn Adams
|22
|2
|5. RHP Chase Silseth
|22
|2
|6. LHP Ky Bush
|22
|3
|7. SS Arol Vera
|19
|3
|8. 2B/SS Adrian Placencia
|18
|3
|9. SS Werner Blakely
|20
|3
|10. SS Denzer Guzman
|18
|3
Top Prospect: Since left-hander Reid Detmers exhausted his prospect status, Sam Bachman is the new No. 1 prospect in the Angels farm system. Armed with a 70-grade fastball that touched 102 mph last spring at Miami (Ohio) and a wipeout slider, he has the electric stuff to move quickly through the minors, though there is some risk he'll be a reliever.
On the Rise: Right-hander Chase Silseth was an 11th-round pick in 2021 who pitched just 5.1 innings after signing last year, yet he's already in the majors. The 22-year-old posted a 1.73 ERA in five starts at Double-A to open the year before making his MLB debut on May 13 with six shutout innings of one-hit ball.
26. Chicago White Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Colson Montgomery
|20
|2
|2. 3B Bryan Ramos
|20
|2
|3. OF Oscar Colas
|23
|2
|4. RHP Norge Vera
|21
|2
|5. OF Yoelqui Cespedes
|24
|2
|6. 3B Wes Kath
|19
|3
|7. SS Jose Rodriguez
|21
|3
|8. IF Lenyn Sosa
|22
|3
|9. RHP Sean Burke
|22
|3
|10. 2B Yolbert Sanchez
|25
|3
Top Prospect: One of the better prep bats in the 2021 draft, Colson Montgomery was also one of the older high school prospects in his class as he turned 20 in February. He's off to a hot start at Single-A with an .872 OPS and almost as many walks (17) as strikeouts (25), so don't be surprised if the White Sox push him aggressively.
On the Rise: Third baseman Bryan Ramos is hitting .283/.349/.447 and has 15 extra-base hits in 39 games as a 20-year-old at High-A. One of a number of Cuban-born prospects in the White Sox farm system, he has the highest offensive ceiling of anyone outside Montgomery.
25. Atlanta Braves
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Michael Harris II
|21
|1
|2. LHP Kyle Muller
|24
|2
|3. LHP Jared Shuster
|23
|2
|4. RHP Bryce Elder
|23
|2
|5. OF Drew Waters
|23
|2
|6. SS Braden Shewmake
|24
|3
|7. RHP Freddy Tarnok
|23
|3
|8. SS Vaughn Grissom
|21
|3
|9. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver
|19
|3
|10. RHP Victor Vodnik
|22
|3
Top Prospect: After years of projections that Cristian Pache and Drew Waters would join Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Atlanta outfield, Michael Harris II is now the organization's top young outfielder. He was a two-way prospect in the Georgia prep ranks, and most teams liked him better as a pitcher, but developing him as an outfielder has been the right decision as he continues to impress and finds himself in the big leagues.
On the Rise: A first-round pick in 2020, Jared Shuster is living up to his pedigree this season with a 2.06 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 48 innings at Double-A. The 6'3" southpaw has three quality pitches, solid command and a high floor as a back-end starter with the potential for a bit more.
24. Cincinnati Reds
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP Nick Lodolo
|24
|1
|2. SS/3B Elly De La Cruz
|20
|1
|3. SS Matt McLain
|22
|2
|4. LHP Andrew Abbott
|22
|2
|5. LHP Brandon Williamson
|24
|2
|6. OF Jay Allen II
|19
|3
|7. RHP Graham Ashcraft
|24
|3
|8. RHP Chase Petty
|19
|3
|9. RHP Connor Phillips
|21
|2
|10. OF Rece Hinds
|21
|3
Top Prospect: After getting knocked around a bit in his MLB debut on April 13, Nick Lodolo threw the ball well against the Padres (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER) and Cardinals (5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER) in subsequent starts before he landed on the injured list with a lower back strain. The first pitcher taken in the 2019 draft, he should be a fixture in the Cincinnati rotation for years.
On the Rise: Left-hander Andrew Abbott was the No. 53 pick in 2021 after a collegiate career at Virginia, where he was used mostly as a reliever. He has three solid pitches, smooth mechanics and an advanced feel for pitching, and the Reds are developing him as a starter. The early returns have been great, as he has a 1.73 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 41.2 innings between High-A and Double-A.
23. Detroit Tigers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Riley Greene
|21
|1
|2. RHP Jackson Jobe
|19
|1
|3. RHP Ty Madden
|22
|2
|4. C Dillon Dingler
|23
|2
|5. 3B Colt Keith
|20
|2
|6. OF Roberto Campos
|18
|3
|7. RHP Wilmer Flores
|21
|3
|8. SS Ryan Kreidler
|24
|3
|9. 3B Izaac Pacheco
|19
|3
|10. RHP Dylan Smith
|22
|3
Top Prospect: With Spencer Torkelson moving on to the majors, Riley Greene is the unquestioned top prospect in the Detroit system, even though he's sidelined with a fractured foot. The late-spring injury cost him an opportunity to break camp with a roster spot, but with his 60-hit, 60-power profile, all signs point to future stardom.
On the Rise: Right-hander Wilmer Flores signed with the Tigers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and after racking up 90 strikeouts in 66 innings in his pro debut last year, he has continued to impress with a 2.48 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 49 punchouts in 29 innings between High-A and Double-A. The development of his changeup will determine if he can stick as a starter, and his fastball-curveball combination gives him a high reliever floor.
22. Kansas City Royals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C MJ Melendez
|23
|1
|2. 1B Nick Pratto
|23
|1
|3. 1B Vinnie Pasquantino
|24
|1
|4. LHP Asa Lacy
|22
|2
|5. SS Nick Loftin
|23
|2
|6. LHP Frank Mozzicato
|18
|3
|7. RHP Jonathan Bowlan
|25
|3
|8. RHP Ben Kudrna
|19
|3
|9. RHP Alec Marsh
|24
|3
|10. 2B Michael Massey
|24
|3
Top Prospect: Catcher MJ Melendez shot up prospect rankings last season when he posted a 1.011 OPS with 41 home runs and 103 RBI in 124 games in the upper levels of the minors. A thumb injury to Salvador Perez has afforded him his first MLB opportunity, and he has a 116 OPS+ and four home runs in 21 games. With Perez blocking his path, he has also seen time at third base and in right field in the minors.
On the Rise: An addition to Tier 1, Vinnie Pasquantino continues to rake. After logging a .957 OPS, 37 doubles and 24 home runs a year ago, he's hitting .298/.391/.640 and has tallied 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 47 RBI in 45 games at Triple-A. Expect him to make his MLB debut soon.
21. Colorado Rockies
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Zac Veen
|20
|1
|2. SS Ezequiel Tovar
|20
|1
|3. C Drew Romo
|20
|1
|4. SS Adael Amador
|19
|2
|5. OF Benny Montgomery
|19
|2
|6. OF Brenton Doyle
|24
|3
|7. OF Ryan Vilade
|23
|3
|8. 3B Elehuris Montero
|23
|3
|9. 1B Michael Toglia
|23
|3
|10. LHP Joe Rock
|21
|3
Top Prospect: With a smooth left-handed swing and significant power potential in his 6'4", 190-pound frame, Zac Veen has a chance to be Colorado's best homegrown player since Nolan Arenado. The 20-year-old hit .301/.399/.501 to go with 46 extra-base hits at Single-A last season, and he's holding his own at High-A Spokane this year.
On the Rise: Shortstop Ezequiel Tovar took a step forward offensively last season, and he's quickly establishing himself as an elite-caliber prospect. The 20-year-old is hitting .327/.406/.588 to go with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 29 RBI in 41 games at Double-A. He is also the best defender in the Rockies system, according to MLB.com. Expect to see him comfortably inside the Top 50 when we update our Top 100 prospect list.
20. Arizona Diamondbacks
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Jordan Lawlar
|19
|1
|2. OF Corbin Carroll
|21
|1
|3. OF Alek Thomas
|22
|1
|4. RHP Drey Jameson
|24
|2
|5. LHP Blake Walston
|20
|2
|6. RHP Ryne Nelson
|24
|3
|7. 3B A.J. Vukovich
|20
|3
|8. RHP Brandon Pfaadt
|23
|3
|9. OF Wilderd Patino
|20
|3
|10. RHP Bryce Jarvis
|24
|3
Top Prospect: With five-tool upside, Jordan Lawlar was arguably the best all-around prospect in the 2021 draft, but he slipped to No. 6. The 19-year-old is hitting .352/.461/.600 to go with 14 extra-base hits and 18 steals in 33 games at Single-A, and a promotion to High-A should come in short order.
On the Rise: Outfielder Wilderd Patino was a popular breakout pick heading into the 2021 season after a strong rookie ball debut, but he hit just .210 and had 49 strikeouts in 30 games at Single-A before he suffered a calf strain. Back at that level this year, he's hitting .283/.345/.461 and showcasing his elite speed with 23 steals in 27 attempts.
19. Boston Red Sox
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Level
|Tier
|1. SS Marcelo Mayer
|19
|1
|2. 1B Triston Casas
|22
|1
|3. 2B Nick Yorke
|20
|1
|4. RHP Brayan Bello
|23
|1
|5. SS Jeter Downs
|23
|2
|6. 3B Blaze Jordan
|19
|3
|7. LHP Chris Murphy
|23
|3
|8. LHP Jay Groome
|23
|3
|9. 3B Alex Binelas
|22
|3
|10. LHP Brandon Walter
|25
|3
Top Prospect: The debate between Jordan Lawlar and Marcelo Mayer for No. 1 prospect in the 2021 draft was a moot point. Both slipped out the top three, though both also received a larger bonus than No. 1 pick Henry Davis. While Lawlar is a five-tool prospect, Mayer has a more polished hit tool and a stronger defensive profile.
On the Rise: At 25 years old, Brandon Walter is on the older end of the prospect scale, but it's impossible to ignore the 68-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio he has recorded in 50 innings at Double-A. He has improved his command and refined his changeup to the point that he has a shot to stick as a starter, though he also has a high floor as a multi-inning lefty reliever.
18. Toronto Blue Jays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Gabriel Moreno
|22
|1
|2. SS/3B Orelvis Martinez
|20
|1
|3. SS/3B Jordan Groshans
|22
|1
|4. LHP Ricky Tiedemann
|19
|1
|5. IF/OF Otto Lopez
|23
|2
|6. RHP Sem Robberse
|20
|3
|7. SS Leo Jimenez
|21
|3
|8. RHP Hayden Juenger
|21
|3
|9. SS Manuel Beltre
|17
|3
|10. 2B/OF Samad Taylor
|23
|3
Top Prospect: The future is bright for Gabriel Moreno, who is hitting .333/.392/.430 to go with 22 RBI in 30 games at Triple-A while also throwing out 12 of 25 base stealers. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk on the MLB roster, the Blue Jays don't need to rush him, but his ceiling is considerably higher than either of them.
On the Rise: The Blue Jays selected Ricky Tiedemann in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Golden West College, and he has been rocketing up prospect lists in his pro debut with a 1.59 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. With three quality pitches, including a fastball that touches the upper 90s, and a solid 6'4", 220-pound frame, he is the top pitching prospect in the Toronto system.
17. Milwaukee Brewers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Joey Wiemer
|23
|1
|2. OF Sal Frelick
|22
|1
|3. OF Jackson Chourio
|18
|2
|4. SS Brice Turang
|22
|2
|5. LHP Ethan Small
|25
|2
|6. OF Garrett Mitchell
|23
|2
|7. 2B Tyler Black
|21
|3
|8. LHP Antoine Kelly
|22
|3
|9. OF Hedbert Perez
|19
|3
|10. C Jeferson Quero
|19
|3
Top Prospect: A fifth-round pick in 2020 more because of his raw tools than his on-field production at the University of Cincinnati, Joey Wiemer hit .296/.403/.556 to go with 27 home runs and 30 steals in 109 games between Single-A and High-A last year. The 23-year-old has been even more impressive this season at Double-A, posting a .299/.371/.605 line that includes 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 12 steals in 42 games.
On the Rise: Teenager Jackson Chourio signed for $1.8 million during the 2021 international signing period and then posted an .833 OPS to go with five home runs and 25 RBI in 45 games in the Dominican Summer League. He's making his stateside debut this year and hitting .326/.385/.477 with 11 extra-base hits in 96 plate appearances at Single-A after turning 18 on March 11.
16. Oakland Athletics
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Shea Langeliers
|24
|1
|2. C Tyler Soderstrom
|20
|1
|3. 3B Zack Gelof
|22
|1
|4. SS/2B Nick Allen
|23
|2
|5. RHP Gunnar Hoglund
|22
|2
|6. SS Max Muncy
|19
|2
|7. RHP J.T. Ginn
|23
|3
|8. OF Denzel Clarke
|22
|3
|9. RHP Joey Estes
|20
|3
|10. OF Pedro Pineda
|18
|3
Top Prospect: Catcher Shea Langeliers was the prospect centerpiece of the Matt Olson blockbuster, and he's hitting .261/.348/.516 to go with 11 home runs and 28 RBI in 41 games at Triple-A. Long viewed as an elite defensive backstop, he is showing enough offensive potential to be an impact catcher. That should also expedite a position change for Tyler Soderstrom to put his bat on the fast track.
On the Rise: Zack Gelof has done nothing but hit since he was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft, posting a .324/.395/.507 line in 344 plate appearances. That includes a strong start at Double-A this season, and he could be in the majors by 2023 thanks to his offensive polish and solid glove at the hot corner.
15. Minnesota Twins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Royce Lewis
|22
|1
|2. SS/OF Austin Martin
|23
|1
|3. RHP Matt Canterino
|24
|1
|4. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson
|21
|2
|5. 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|22
|2
|6. INF Jose Miranda
|23
|2
|7. OF Emmanuel Rodriguez
|19
|3
|8. RHP Josh Winder
|25
|3
|9. SS Noah Miller
|19
|3
|10. OF Matt Wallner
|24
|3
Top Prospect: After a lackluster 2019, a washed-out 2020 and a torn ACL in 2021, Royce Lewis was something of a forgotten man on the top prospect scene. Finally healthy, he has been raking at Triple-A, and an injury to Carlos Correa afforded him an 11-game audition in the majors where he hit .308/.325/.564 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI in 40 plate appearances. He'll be back in the big leagues soon.
On the Rise: A fourth-round pick in last year's draft following a strong spring at Oklahoma State, Christian Encarnacion-Strand has hit .335/.386/.553 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI in 280 plate appearances between Single-A and High-A since beginning his pro career. There is some swing-and-miss to his game and he's an average-at-best defender at third base, but he just keeps hitting.
14. New York Mets
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Francisco Alvarez
|20
|1
|2. 3B Brett Baty
|22
|1
|3. SS Ronny Mauricio
|21
|1
|4. OF Alex Ramirez
|19
|2
|5. 3B Mark Vientos
|22
|2
|6. RHP Matt Allan
|21
|2
|7. RHP Calvin Ziegler
|19
|3
|8. RHP Jose Butto
|24
|3
|9. OF Nick Plummer
|25
|3
|10. RHP Joel Diaz
|18
|3
Top Prospect: Still only 20 years old, Francisco Alvarez might already be the best catcher in the entire New York Mets organization. He has an .794 OPS with 17 extra-base hits in 38 games as one of the youngest players at his level, and it's not out of the question to think he could play his way onto the MLB roster before the season is over, especially given the team's current catching options.
On the Rise: The Mets gave Alex Ramirez a $2.05 million bonus as part of the 2019 international class, and after a lackluster season at Single-A last year he has taken a major step forward in a return to that level. The 19-year-old is hitting .327/.365/.488 in 181 plate appearances, and he has slashed his strikeout rate from 31.1 to 21.0 percent.
13. Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Noelvi Marte
|20
|1
|2. RHP George Kirby
|24
|1
|3. SS Edwin Arroyo
|18
|1
|4. RHP Emerson Hancock
|22
|1
|5. RHP Matt Brash
|24
|2
|6. C Harry Ford
|19
|2
|7. RHP Levi Stoudt
|24
|3
|8. RHP Taylor Dollard
|23
|3
|9. RHP Bryce Miller
|23
|3
|10. LHP Adam Macko
|21
|3
Top Prospect: After a terrific pro debut in the Dominican Summer League in 2019, Noelvi Marte had to wait an extra year to make his full-season debut, but it proved to be worth the wait as he hit .273/.366/.460 with 17 home runs, 71 RBI and 24 steals. With Julio Rodriguez moving onto the majors, he's now the top dog in the Seattle system.
On the Rise: Shortstop Edwin Arroyo was the highest-draft player out of Puerto Rico last year, going No. 48 overall in the second round. One of the youngest players in the class, he won't turn 19 until August, and he's hitting .300/.368/.535 with seven doubles, nine home runs and eight steals in 41 games at Single-A to send his prospect stock soaring.
12. Texas Rangers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Jack Leiter
|22
|1
|2. OF Evan Carter
|19
|1
|3. 3B Josh Jung
|24
|1
|4. 2B Justin Foscue
|23
|1
|5. 2B/SS Ezequiel Duran
|23
|1
|6. RHP Cole Winn
|22
|2
|7. OF Dustin Harris
|22
|3
|8. SS Luisangel Acuna
|20
|3
|9. OF Aaron Zavala
|21
|3
|10. SS Josh H. Smith
|24
|3
Top Prospect: The Rangers sent Jack Leiter to Double-A to begin his pro career, and while he has taken his lumps with a couple of bad outings, that's to be expected when a player makes the jump from college ball to the upper minors. His stuff and track record at Vanderbilt all point to him eventually being the ace of the staff in Texas.
On the Rise: Outfielder Evan Carter is hitting .294/.374/.483 with 15 extra-base hits, eight steals and a 11.0 percent walk rate as a 19-year-old playing at High-A Hickory. He was viewed as a bit of a reach when the Rangers selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft, but his five-tool upside has been on full display this year as he's been one of the most productive teenagers in pro ball.
11. New York Yankees
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Anthony Volpe
|21
|1
|2. SS Oswald Peraza
|21
|1
|3. C Austin Wells
|22
|1
|4. LHP Ken Waldichuk
|24
|1
|5. OF Jasson Dominguez
|19
|1
|6. RHP Hayden Wesneski
|24
|2
|7. SS Trey Sweeney
|22
|3
|8. RHP Luis Gil
|23
|3
|9. OF Everson Pereira
|21
|3
|10. RHP Luis Medina
|23
|3
Top Prospect: The breakout prospect of 2021, Anthony Volpe hit .294/.423/.604 with 27 home runs and 33 steals in 109 games between Single-A and High-A. The 21-year-old is off to a slow start in his Double-A debut, batting just .204 with a .690 OPS, but it's not uncommon for even the best of prospects to take some time to adjust to the upper levels of the minors.
On the Rise: Left-hander Ken Waldichuk posted a 3.03 ERA with 163 strikeouts in 110 innings last season to put his name on the prospect radar, and while he doesn't have overpowering stuff, he has continued to dominate advanced hitters this year. The 24-year-old has a 1.38 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 39 innings, and he'll jump into the Top 100 prospects next time we update our list.
10. Chicago Cubs
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. OF Brennen Davis
|22
|1
|2. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong
|20
|1
|3. SS Cristian Hernandez
|18
|1
|4. IF/OF Christopher Morel
|22
|2
|5. LHP DJ Herz
|21
|2
|6. RHP Caleb Kilian
|24
|2
|7. LHP Jordan Wicks
|22
|2
|8. OF Kevin Alcantara
|19
|3
|9. 3B James Triantos
|19
|3
|10. SS Kevin Made
|19
|3
Top Prospect: One of baseball's true five-tool prospects, outfielder Brennen Davis posted an .869 OPS with 25 doubles and 19 home runs in 100 games last season while reaching Triple-A at the age of 21. He has been slowed by a back injury this year, but he remains the brightest star in the North Siders system.
On the Rise: Left-hander DJ Herz turned heads with 131 strikeouts in 81.2 innings between Single-A and High-A last year thanks to an uptick in his stuff. The 21-year-old has continued to impress in the early going this year with a 1.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 41 punchouts in 32.1 innings, and an early promotion to Double-A could be forthcoming.
9. Miami Marlins
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Eury Perez
|19
|1
|2. RHP Max Meyer
|23
|1
|3. SS Kahlil Watson
|19
|1
|4. RHP Edward Cabrera
|24
|1
|5. OF Jerar Encarnacion
|24
|2
|6. LHP Jake Eder
|23
|2
|7. RHP Sixto Sanchez
|23
|2
|8. LHP Dax Fulton
|20
|3
|9. 2B Ian Lewis
|19
|3
|10. OF JJ Bleday
|24
|3
Top Prospect: The Marlins signed Eury Perez for $200,000 in 2019, and in the years since he has grown four inches and tacked on 45 pounds to stand 6'8", 220 pounds at the age of 19. He was nothing short of overpowering in his pro debut last year, and he has not missed a beat at Double-A with a 50-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 innings.
On the Rise: The top amateur talent out of the Bahamas in 2019, Ian Lewis is hitting .375/.403/.518 with five extra-base hits in 15 games at Single-A in his full-season debut. He is athletic enough to handle shortstop, but with Kahlil Watson on the same minor league roster, he's playing primarily second base.
8. Pittsburgh Pirates
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Henry Davis
|22
|1
|2. SS Oneil Cruz
|23
|1
|3. 2B Nick Gonzales
|22
|1
|4. RHP Quinn Priester
|21
|1
|5. SS Liover Peguero
|21
|2
|6. RHP Mike Burrows
|22
|2
|7. RHP Roansy Contreras
|22
|2
|8. C/IF/OF Endy Rodriguez
|22
|3
|9. LHP Anthony Solometo
|19
|3
|10. RHP Bubba Chandler
|19
|3
Top Prospect: After hitting .370/.483/.663 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI in 50 games during his junior season at Louisville, Henry Davis went No. 1 overall in the 2021 draft. He began the 2022 season at High-A where he hit .342/.450/.585 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 22 games to earn a quick promotion to Double-A, and a 2023 debut is not out of the question.
On the Rise: Right-hander Mike Burrows was an 11th-round pick in 2018 as a projectable prep right-hander, and he has developed two plus pitches with a fastball that touches 97 mph and a hard-biting curveball. Following a strong full-season debut last year, he has a 1.90 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 42.2 innings at Double-A.
7. San Francisco Giants
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. SS Marco Luciano
|20
|1
|2. LHP Kyle Harrison
|20
|1
|3. OF Luis Matos
|20
|1
|4. RHP Will Bednar
|21
|1
|5. SS Aeverson Arteaga
|19
|2
|6. OF Heliot Ramos
|22
|2
|7. OF Jairo Pomares
|21
|2
|8. RHP Mason Black
|22
|3
|9. 3B Casey Schmitt
|22
|3
|10. RHP Randy Rodriguez
|22
|3
Top Prospect: With Bobby Witt Jr., Spencer Torkelson and Julio Rodriguez all exhausting their prospect status, Adley Rutschman now in the majors and Riley Greene likely to debut once he's healthy, there's a very real chance Marco Luciano will be the No. 1 prospect in baseball by season's end. With a polished hit tool and electric bat speed that generates some of the best raw power in the minors, he's a future superstar.
On the Rise: Left-hander Kyle Harrison was already a Top 100 prospect when the season started, but his otherworldly start to the year has vaulted him into the upper tier of pitching prospects. The 20-year-old has struck out 68 of the 142 batters he has faced this season, and he recently made his Double-A debut three months shy of his 21st birthday.
6. San Diego Padres
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. LHP MacKenzie Gore
|23
|1
|2. SS CJ Abrams
|21
|1
|3. OF Robert Hassell
|20
|1
|4. C Luis Campusano
|23
|1
|5. OF James Wood
|19
|2
|6. SS Jackson Merrill
|18
|2
|7. OF Esteury Ruiz
|23
|2
|8. LHP Robert Gasser
|22
|3
|9. SS Victor Acosta
|17
|3
|10. OF Joshua Mears
|20
|3
Top Prospect: One of baseball's top pitching prospects when the 2021 season began, MacKenzie Gore struggled to the point that he was demoted to the team's alternate site to work through some mechanical issues. Those struggles are now fully in his rearview, and he has pushed to the front of the NL Rookie of the Year field with a 2.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 35 innings over six starts and one relief appearance in the big leagues.
On the Rise: After a standout showing in rookie ball in 2017, Esteury Ruiz struggled to make the jump to full-season ball, and his prospect star faded in recent years. He has resurfaced this season with a .340/.478/.593 line and 33 steals in 44 games at Double-A, and he could get a look in center field if Trent Grisham continues to struggle.
5. St. Louis Cardinals
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. 2B Nolan Gorman
|22
|1
|2. 3B Jordan Walker
|20
|1
|3. LHP Matthew Liberatore
|22
|1
|4. C Ivan Herrera
|21
|1
|5. SS Masyn Winn
|20
|1
|6. RHP Michael McGreevy
|21
|2
|7. IF/OF Juan Yepez
|24
|2
|8. RHP Gordon Graceffo
|22
|3
|9. OF Moises Gomez
|23
|3
|10. OF Alec Burleson
|23
|3
Top Prospect: With a .308/.367/.677 line and 15 home runs in 34 games at Triple-A, slugger Nolan Gorman forced his way onto the MLB roster where he's gone 9-for-25 with three doubles and one home run to begin his MLB career. With some of the best raw power of any prospect, he should be a staple in the middle of the lineup for years to come.
On the Rise: A standout two-way player in high school who could have been a high pick as a pitcher, Masyn Winn has focused solely on shortstop since the Cardinals took him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He hit .349/.404/.566 with 19 extra-base hits and 15 steals in 33 games at High-A to earn an early promotion to Double-A in his age-20 season.
4. Baltimore Orioles
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Adley Rutschman
|24
|1
|2. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
|22
|1
|3. SS Gunnar Henderson
|20
|1
|4. LHP D.L. Hall
|23
|1
|5. OF Colton Cowser
|22
|1
|6. 3B Coby Mayo
|20
|2
|7. OF Kyle Stowers
|24
|2
|8. SS Jordan Westburg
|23
|3
|9. RHP Kyle Bradish
|25
|3
|10. 2B Connor Norby
|21
|3
Top Prospect: Switch-hitting catchers with a 60-hit, 65-power offensive profile and the defensive tools to be a perennial Gold Glove candidate don't exactly grow on trees, which is why Adley Rutschman was a no-brainer as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. He made his MLB debut on May 21, and all signs point to him being the future face of the franchise.
On the Rise: Third baseman Coby Mayo hit .319/.426/.555 with 24 extra-base hits and 11 steals in 53 games last season after inking an above-slot $1.75 million bonus as a fourth-round pick in 2020. He'll need to cut down on his strikeouts, but with 10 home runs in 40 games at High-A to start the year, it's clear his power is the real deal.
3. Cleveland Guardians
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Daniel Espino
|21
|1
|2. OF George Valera
|21
|1
|3. RHP Gavin Williams
|22
|1
|4. SS Tyler Freeman
|23
|1
|5. SS Brayan Rocchio
|21
|1
|6. SS Gabriel Arias
|22
|2
|7. 3B/OF Nolan Jones
|24
|2
|8. C Bo Naylor
|22
|3
|9. LHP Logan Allen
|23
|3
|10. 1B/3B Jhonkensy Noel
|20
|3
Top Prospect: With a fastball that touches 101 mph and a lethal wipeout slider, Daniel Espino has some of the most electric stuff in baseball. He tallied 35 strikeouts in 18.1 innings over four starts at Double-A, including a 14-strikeout performance over five innings in one outing, before landing on the injured list with patella tendinitis.
On the Rise: Praised for his hit tool when he was selected No. 29 overall in 2018, Bo Naylor failed to deliver on expectations early in his pro career, but he's hitting .273/.423/.445 with almost as many walks (28) as strikeouts (30) this season at Double-A and again looking like the potential catcher of the future.
2. Tampa Bay Rays
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. RHP Shane Baz
|22
|1
|2. RHP Taj Bradley
|21
|1
|3. OF Josh Lowe
|24
|1
|4. IF/OF Vidal Brujan
|24
|1
|5. IF Curtis Mead
|21
|1
|6. SS Carson Williams
|18
|2
|7. RHP Seth Johnson
|23
|2
|8. 2B Xavier Edwards
|22
|2
|9. SS Greg Jones
|24
|3
|10. RHP Cole Wilcox
|22
|3
Top Prospect: Shane Baz began the 2022 season on the injured list following arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow, but he's on the rehab trail now and poised to rejoin the Tampa Bay rotation in short order. The 22-year-old went 2-0 with a 2.03 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 13.1 innings as a September call-up last year, and he could join Shane McClanahan atop the MLB rotation for years to come.
On the Rise: A JUCO shortstop for two years before transferring to Campbell and moving to the mound, Seth Johnson showed enough upside with his fastball-slider combination to go No. 40 overall in the 2019 draft. His raw potential has quickly turned into production, and after racking up 115 strikeouts in 93.2 innings last year, he's off to an equally impressive start at High-A to begin the 2022 season.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
Top 10 Prospects
|Name
|Age
|Tier
|1. C Diego Cartaya
|20
|1
|2. RHP Bobby Miller
|23
|1
|3. 2B Michael Busch
|24
|1
|4. 3B Miguel Vargas
|22
|1
|5. RHP Ryan Pepiot
|24
|1
|6. OF Andy Pages
|21
|1
|7. SS Jacob Amaya
|23
|2
|8. RHP Landon Knack
|24
|2
|9. IF/OF Eddys Leonard
|21
|3
|10. RHP Gavin Stone
|23
|3
Top Prospect: The rise of Diego Cartaya is a big reason why the Dodgers were able to include Keibert Ruiz in last year's blockbuster deal to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. The 20-year-old backstop has hit .278/.407/.581 with 19 home runs and 62 RBI in 63 games at Single-A over the past two seasons, and he checks all the boxes to be a terrific defensive catcher.
On the Rise: An 11th-round pick in 2017 who signed an above-slot deal, Jacob Amaya has dealt with some ups and downs as he's climbed the minor league ranks, but he's turning heads this year with a .207/.404/.601 line at Double-A that includes nine home runs and 22 RBI in 38 games. He may ultimately fit best as an offensive-minded utility player, and the Dodgers know how to maximize that profile.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted, and accurate through Saturday's games. Prospect tool ratings via MLB.com.