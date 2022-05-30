Fresh MLB Farm System Rankings at Quarter Mark of 2022 Season

0 of 30

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

With two months of the 2022 MLB season in the books, minor league action in full swing and a number of rookies recently exhausting their prospect status, it's the perfect time for an updated edition of our farm system rankings.

The following factors helped determine the placement of players and teams:

Potential (Player): Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be.





Potential trumps production a lot of the time, especially in the lower levels of the minors and with recent draft picks. Skill sets and tools are often better indicators of what kind of player someone will be. Talent (Player): As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products.





As for those in the higher levels of the minors who are close to breaking through to the big leagues, production and talent were the determining factors, as these players are viewed as more complete products. Overall Depth (Team): Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team.





Having one or two elite prospects is great, but a deep farm system is the way to build a sustainable contender. Depth and talent were the biggest factors in ranking each team. High-End Talent (Team): There is a difference between a prospect who has a chance of making an impact in the majors and a prospect who could be a star. Elite prospects served as a tiebreaker when teams were close in the rankings.

A tier system was used to help differentiate the varying levels of individual talent:

Tier 1: Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players make up B/R's Top 100 prospect list.





Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players make up B/R's Top 100 prospect list. Tier 2: Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on B/R's Top 100 prospect list and could end up there in the future.





Prospects who have a good chance of becoming impact contributors. These are the players who were in consideration for spots on B/R's Top 100 prospect list and could end up there in the future. Tier 3: Prospects who profile as fringe MLB contributors or young players who are still too raw to project any higher. This tier represents the bulk of prospects around baseball, though more than a few could climb to the next tier.

Teams were initially ranked based on the number of Tier 1 and Tier 2 prospects in their systems, and then the rankings were tweaked from there.

Note: A player must not have passed the rookie-eligibility limits (130 at-bats, 50 innings pitched, 45 days on an active roster prior to Sept. 1) to be included in these rankings.