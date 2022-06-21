WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 21June 21, 2022
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 21
Tony D'Angelo has built his family in WWE NXT 2.0 with the goal of taking over the brand entirely. On the June 21 edition of NXT, he had a chance to complete that journey by defeating Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship.
Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller both have aspirations to become the NA champion, but first they would fight each other to get ahead.
Alba Fyre is on a journey to rebuild herself, but Lash Legend has challenged her with hope of jump-starting her own career.
Cameron Grimes challenged Edris Enofe to work hungrier, and Enofe gladly accepted the opportunity to prove himself against The Richest Man in NXT. Brooks Jensen finally looked to get revenge against Von Wagner for injuring him in April.
NXT 2.0 continues to move forward, building stories that set the stage for greater matches to come involving young, hungry stars.
Solo Sikoa vs. Grayson Waller
- Waller ducked a charging Sikoa then planted him with a leg lariat.
- Waller fought out of a Samoan drop only to jump straight into another Samoan drop as he attempted a return rolling cutter.
Grayson Waller talked a big game before the match, but Solo Sikoa ran him into the ring and quickly shut him up. Sikoa may have had most of the control of the match, but Waller outmaneuvered him. The heel sent his opponent into an exposed turnbuckle then hit a return rolling cutter to win.
Sikoa may not be a veteran based on experience, but he works like one in the ring. It helps elevate and challenge his opponents to compete at a main roster level. He told a complete story with Waller while staying within the expected WWE style.
It may not be the most exciting of affairs, but this was a much better television match than is usual for NXT 2.0. Waller got to show off his range in the ring, and he pulled out a surprise win over a potential title contender.
As long as this helps launch Waller into title contention, the result makes sense. Both men will be interesting contenders to Carmelo Hayes and even Bron Breakker soon.
Grade
B+
Notable Moments