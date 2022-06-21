WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 21

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Tony D'Angelo has built his family in WWE NXT 2.0 with the goal of taking over the brand entirely. On the June 21 edition of NXT, he had a chance to complete that journey by defeating Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship.

Solo Sikoa and Grayson Waller both have aspirations to become the NA champion, but first they would fight each other to get ahead.

Alba Fyre is on a journey to rebuild herself, but Lash Legend has challenged her with hope of jump-starting her own career.



Cameron Grimes challenged Edris Enofe to work hungrier, and Enofe gladly accepted the opportunity to prove himself against The Richest Man in NXT. Brooks Jensen finally looked to get revenge against Von Wagner for injuring him in April.

NXT 2.0 continues to move forward, building stories that set the stage for greater matches to come involving young, hungry stars.

