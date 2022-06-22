BS Meter for Latest 2022 NBA Draft Rumors: Will NY Knicks Go All-In for Jaden Ivey?

1 of 7

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski made it seem like the Atlanta Hawks have already moved John Collins.

"[The Hawks are] as motivated as any team in the league to make a significant deal or deals to improve their team, try to find a co-star for Trae Young," he said (h/t Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com). "I think it's very likely John Collins is going to be a part of any of those deals. I think he's very likely on the move somewhere this week as they try to do something big in Atlanta."

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer noted Collins is the "most likely trade candidate among impact veterans around the league" and that there's "mutual interest to find him a new destination." Speaking on The Athletic NBA Show (24:58 mark), Sam Amick said the Hawks "have been tied to Jerami Grant" and the Kings "for the No. 4 pick in a deal that would likely involve Harrison Barnes, as well." Fischer, meanwhile, reported recent talks between Sacramento and Atlanta "have not included" the fourth selection.

At this point, a Collins trade seems a fait accompli. This isn't just "where there's smoke, there's fire" reporting. This is an inferno of intel—a matter of where and when rather than if.

Sacramento's prominence in the Collins rumor mill should render it the front-runner. But surrendering the fourth pick doesn't make sense. Collins' offensive game is incredibly scalable—and, frankly, underrated. But his defensive warts are real, and they'll likely be exacerbated in any frontcourt partnership with Domantas Sabonis.

Something built around Barnes feels more apropos. The Hawks need combo forwards, among other things, who won't torpedo their defense. Barnes fits that bill, and his offense is extremely plug-and-play while also including more floor creation than Collins' skill set.

Other teams can and should enter the fold. Again: Collins is good. But it would be a little awkward for the Hawks to accept a package founded primarily around draft equity. Though that type of framework would trim their cap sheet, a team with Young is obligated to assume a more immediate view. Dealing Collins just for the sake of moving him (or increasing wiggle room beneath the luxury tax) would make zero sense.

Regardless, even if it isn't the Kings, even if it isn't this week, the Hawks and Collins are speeding toward a divorce.

B .S. Meter: Expect Collins to be on the move by the end of draft night.