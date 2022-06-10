Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Trade Assets This Offseason

0 of 10

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Another brand-spanking-new NBA trade season is fast approaching, making it our obligation to take stock of the glitziest assets around the Association.

By ranking them, of course.

Selecting players and draft picks will heavily weigh franchise directions and intentions. Luka Doncic is not a trade asset for the Dallas Mavericks, and neither is the No. 1 pick for the Orlando Magic. So on and so forth.

This exercise will instead focus on players and picks who have the most appeal as centerpieces in aggressive blockbuster buys. Maybe the Utah Jazz decide to move Rudy Gobert. That amounts to selling because star-for-star swaps are so rare. We want only the assets teams will use to acquire stars or, depending on availability, fringe stars.

Sign-and-trade candidates (shout-out Deandre Ayton) will be excluded since there are too many variables for which to account. Draft picks are fair game, whether they're moved in real-time or after they turn into actual prospects.

Please be careful not to interpret inclusion as "Team X should trade Player Y or Pick Z!" endorsement. This is more of a "Which teams are both equipped and most likely to monitor the blockbuster trade market, and what is the best asset they have to flesh out prospective packages?" situation.