OG Anunoby Trade Rumors Aren't 'All That Noteworthy,' Raptors GM Bobby Webster Says

Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster does not seem more concerned over rumors of OG Anunoby being frustrated with his role.

"We have great communication with OG, he's up here now. I don't think it's all that noteworthy," Webster told reporters Tuesday.

Jake Fischer of B/R reported last month that Anunoby "grew dissatisfied" with his role at certain points last season, though that had not been relayed to the Raptors.

