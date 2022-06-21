Seth Rollins Trolls Reigns; WWE, AEW Updates on Undertaker Podcast, Bryan Danielson

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

Rollins Calls His Run Better Than Reigns'

Much like the character he plays on television, Seth Rollins isn't lacking confidence.

In response to a New York Post article calling his current heel run "maybe even better than Roman Reigns," Rollins tweeted the following Monday:

Rollins and Reigns are longtime friends and rivals dating back to their time together in The Shield, and they wrestled each other as recently as early this year, with Reigns retaining the Universal Championship over Rollins at the Royal Rumble via disqualification.

Referring to himself as The Visionary and The Drip God, Rollins has been one of the most entertaining aspects of WWE programs for weeks thanks to his loud suits, boisterous promos and top-flight matches.

Rollins is coming off an acclaimed feud with Cody Rhodes in which they had highly touted matches at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell.

Rhodes won all of them, including a brutal Hell in a Cell match that saw him battle through a torn pectoral muscle in one of the gutsiest performances in WWE history.

Despite Rollins being on such a major losing streak, he has maintained credibility with the fans as a heel, and he got back on track last week by beating AJ Styles to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Rollins hasn't held a title all year long, but he hasn't needed one thanks to the remarkable character work he has done and his ability to make the fans care about him no matter what.

There may be even bigger and better things in Rollins' immediate future, and if that comes to pass, it will be difficult to argue against his run being better than Reigns', especially considering that Reigns has essentially been a part-time Superstar since April.

Undertaker Has Reportedly Recorded Multiple Podcast Episodes

The Undertaker's upcoming podcast series, which is reportedly set to air on Peacock, is apparently already getting off the ground.

Appearing on the A2theK Wrestling Show (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), The Godfather, his longtime friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, commented on Taker's podcast, saying: "Undertaker has his own podcast. I don't know when they're going to release it, but he has his own podcast where he's already shot a bunch of episodes and I am the second episode; it's me and him."

The Godfather essentially confirmed a previous report from WrestleVotes in April, which stated that The Undertaker was getting a podcast series similar to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on Peacock.

At the time, WrestleVotes noted that the podcast would begin airing "within the next few months."

While The Undertaker was a dark, brooding and mysterious character for most of his WWE career, things have changed since he retired during the aftermath of his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles.

Fans got a deep look at the man behind The Undertaker character during the Undertaker: The Last Ride docuseries as well as his two appearances on Broken Skull Sessions.

The Undertaker also spoke out of character during a lengthy Hall of Fame speech in April, which was as heartfelt and memorable from any induction in WWE history.

With The Undertaker essentially stepping aside in favor of Mark Calaway (his real name), it has opened up a world of possibilities for him that weren't available when he was committing fully to his character.

The Undertaker is one of the most experienced and respected figures in the history of pro wrestling, and there is little doubt that fans will tune in to see him talk shop with his friends and contemporaries on Peacock.

Danielson to Clarify Injury, Forbidden Door Status on Dynamite

Bryan Danielson has not wrestled since the Double or Nothing pay-per-view last month because of an apparent injury, but the Blackpool Combat Club member will address his status this week.

AEW President Tony Khan announced Monday that Danielson will appear on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite to discuss his availability for Sunday's Forbidden Door pay-per-view and next week's Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite:

In the wake of Danielson competing in a brutal and bloody Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t F4WOnline's Josh Nason) reported that Danielson was slated to miss one or two weeks of action with an undisclosed injury.

Danielson has already exceeded that timeline, although it is unclear if that is because he hasn't been cleared or simply out of an abundance of caution.

If Danielson is cleared, he seems likely to face fellow technical wrestling wizard Zack Sabre Jr. at Forbidden Door, as Sabre called Danielson out after New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion event.

Danielson vs. Sabre is considered a dream match for many wrestling fans, and not having it on the show would be a major blow, especially with AEW world champion CM Punk already out because of injury.

Danielson is also slated to be part of Blackpool Combat Club's team against the Jericho Appreciation Society in Blood & Guts on Dynamite next week, but if he can't go, BCC will need a replacement.

