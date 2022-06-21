Warriors Rumors: Jordan Poole Contract Extension 'Likely Needs to Start' at $100M

Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images

Following a breakout season that culminated in helping the Golden State Warriors win an NBA championship, Jordan Poole is expected to cash in on a contract extension this summer.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors' offer to Poole "likely needs to start" at close to $100 million over four years.

"Given that Poole’s extension eligibility expires before the start of next season, he is probably the highest priority," Letourneau added. "The Warriors know that by letting him become a restricted free agent in summer 2023 they would risk having to match a maximum offer from a smaller-market team that views him as a potential face of the franchise."

Poole still has one season remaining on his rookie deal that will pay him $3.9 million in 2022-23. He can become a restricted free agent next summer if the Warriors use their qualifying offer worth $5.8 million.

This is shaping up to be a busy offseason for Warriors general manager Bob Myers. Andrew Wiggins is entering the final season of his current deal. The All-Star forward told reporters on Saturday he "would love to stay" in Golden State.

One advantage for the Warriors is that team owner Joe Lacob has had no problem going deep into the luxury tax to keep the core of this roster together. They paid a total of $346.2 million in 2021-22 between payroll and luxury tax.

General manager Bob Myers told Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill on June 1 that financial concerns wouldn't prevent the Warriors from re-signing Poole.

"I mean, thankfully [I] work for an ownership group in Joe [Lacob] that has committed all kinds of resources to winning," he said. "And I know that because every time I asked him about roster and strategy, it’s always winning."

Stephen Curry is the only Warriors player with a guaranteed contract beyond the 2023-24 season. Curry, Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all going to make at least $25.8 million in 2022-23.

Poole could sign for a maximum of five years and $190 million. It seems unlikely the Warriors will have to pay that much, but the 23-year-old is in line for the first major contract of his professional career.

An extension for Poole wouldn't kick in until the 2023-24 season. He averaged 18.5 points per game and led the NBA with a 92.5 free-throw percentage in 76 appearances during the regular season.

Poole continued to shine in the playoffs with 17.0 points per game and a 39.1 three-point percentage in 22 appearances. The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in six games to win their fourth title in the past eight seasons.