NBA Rumors: Insiders Feel Andre Iguodala Will Retire After Warriors' Title Win

Justin Ford/Getty Images

There is reportedly belief within the NBA that Golden State Warriors veteran wing Andre Iguodala will retire this offseason after winning a fourth NBA championship.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, "some league sources" think Iggy's playing career is set to come to an end after he struggled with injuries this past season.

The 38-year-old Iguodala only managed to play in 31 games during the regular season and seven contests during the Dubs' playoff win, which ended with a championship-clinching Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

In addition to seeing limited action this past season, Iguodala had one of the least-productive years of his career as well.

Over 19.5 minutes per game during the regular season, Iguodala averaged a career-low 4.0 points and 3.2 rebounds to go along with 3.7 assists. He also shot 38.0 percent from the field and 23.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Iguodala averaged just 8.7 minutes in his seven playoff appearances, registering 1.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.0 rebound per contest.

Although he didn't play much, having Iguodala in the fold was undoubtedly valuable because of his experience playing and winning at the highest level.

Iguodala was part of the Warriors' other three championship teams over the past eight years with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and he undoubtedly played a role in preparing less-experienced members of the squad, such as Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, for this year's Finals.

Considering Iguodala's impressive resume, there is little doubt that he was a respected voice in Golden State's locker room.

Iguodala has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Warriors and Miami Heat in an 18-year NBA career, earning one All-Star nod and two NBA All-Defensive Team selections.

His greatest moment came in 2015, when the current Warriors core won their first championship together.

Iguodala held then-Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James in check during the 2015 NBA Finals, earning Finals MVP honors.

All told, Iguodala has appeared in 1,223 regular-season games, averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals. He also played in 177 postseason games, averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals.

If this is it for Iguodala, Letourneau noted that the Warriors would likely welcome him with open arms as a coach or in a front office position, but he may instead opt to focus on his "various entrepreneurial endeavors."