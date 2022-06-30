AEW Stars Discuss Pride Month, Being Role Models, Discrimination and More

3 of 5

Nyla Rose (Credit: AEW)

A lot of people are not comfortable being called role models because it puts pressure on them in some way, but performers in any part of the entertainment industry are likely going to be seen as that by somebody.

It's inevitable because they are in a position so many others would love to be in themselves. Even outside of major promotions, stars such as Effy and Kidd Bandit have become inspirations to many fans.

The wrestlers we spoke with talked about what it means to them to be seen as role models by others in their community and whether that puts any kind of pressure on them as performers.

Rose: For me, it doesn't so much affect all of that. I'm a wrestler. I go out there, I do my job, whatever that may be, be the villain for the evening, be the hero. There are a few mixed feelings when people start to gravitate toward the "heel," you know? But I think wrestling fans are smarter now than they used to be in the past; they can kind of separate my in-ring performance from who I am as a person. But for the most part, I just go out there and I do what I'm supposed to do.

[Being a role model] is a little weird. Not so much in a bad way. Not in a bad way at all, but it's a little weird, you know? When I started this journey, when we all start our journey seeking our dreams realistically, they are a bit selfishly motivated.

But as you do that, you kind of start to see what you mean to other people. And if you are not at heart a selfish A-hole, then you kind of need to tweak those things a little bit and realize that you do have an impact and realize what you may mean to other people.

Kiss: I feel like a lot of fans who definitely look to me as their reasons for coming out, their reason for wanting to be a wrestler. And I don't want them to think that I'm just a pushover. But I definitely have a different approach in the last year, though, because I wanted them to feel empowered and I want them to know that they can do that.

They can be strong, they can be athletic, they can be sexy, they can be fluid and so kick-ass and not live based on stereotypes of other people.

Edwards: It's interesting because I don't really see myself as anything different than I was before I had a platform. I'm still the same person. And now I have this understanding of everything I say is going to be scrutinized. So I need to think about the fact that my story is about me. My story is not everyone else's story.

So if I am having conversations publicly about who I am or my position in things, a lot of it has to be thought about very carefully and worded very carefully, because I want people to know that my story is only my story. We're all different. These are just different perspectives and different lived experiences. I do not represent the entire bisexual community at all, and I don't want anyone to ever think that.

From a public perspective, that's the big thing I focus on: making sure that I'm only discussing me and that people want to know more about the bisexual experience. It's up to you to see that there are other people out there, but I'm the one who's helping to bring the conversation in, saying, "Hey, there's a lot of us out there, so listen up."

Credit: Studio Anywhere Photography

Bowens: It doesn't affect how I perform in the sense of I just like to go. I've always been a guy who goes out and leads by example. I played baseball before wrestling. I was never the team captain, but I was always a team leader. I came to the field. I came to the arena. I show up, and I exist as successfully as I can.

And that role means a lot to me because there was a time when I didn't think I could do this because I was gay. And there would be times when I would just cry about it because I would be scared about my future. Performing every single week at a high level and being featured and just being fortunate enough to do the job that I love, I get to provide hope for those who are in my shoes.

Martinez: I never thought to be a role model, to be honest. I've always just wanted to be me and just wrestle and do whatever I want to do. And it was a lot of surviving and a lot of setbacks, trials and tribulations to get to where I am now. So being in this role and being on TV and people looking up to me knowing my story and what I can show, it means a lot.

It means that I have a voice for those who feel like they're voiceless. I had the opportunity to show that, "Hey, no matter what you are going through in life, you're going to have those struggles, you're going to have those trials. Just know there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. There is someone who's behind you who's going to help you, who can mold you and get you to where you need to be."

And for me, it's a really, really big deal. And if I can use my platform to help just one person and many people, then that right there is my mission. It's a humbling experience, to be honest, but it doesn't really affect the way I perform. I've always been a wrestler and an athlete first before anything. The only thing that changes is how I carry myself a bit more out in public.