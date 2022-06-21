Asuka Qualifies for WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match by Defeating Becky Lynch

Set Number: X164036 TK1

With a trip to the women's Money in the Bank ladder match on the line, Asuka defeated Becky Lynch in the main event of this week's episode of Monday Night Raw to secure her spot.

Asuka is the fifth Superstar to qualify for the match with two slots remaining.

Asuka will be joined in the ladder match by Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss from Raw and Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans from SmackDown.

Asuka was the winner of the 2020 MITB ladder match. However, she didn't get the opportunity to cash in her contract as is traditionally done. Lynch, who was the Raw women's champion at the time, relinquished her belt on Raw the night after the pay-per-view. The ladder match was retroactively switched to a Raw women's title match, which made Asuka the winner of the vacated belt.

Earning the Raw women's title made Asuka the second women's grand slam champion in WWE history after Bayley, having won all four major women's championships during her run with the company. She also held the SmackDown and NXT women's titles as well as the WWE women's tag team championship.

Asuka had previously missed nine months of action while recovering from undisclosed injuries. She made her return in April and immediately started a rivalry with Lynch. Asuka and Lynch faced off against Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at the Hell in a Cell PPV earlier this month in a Triple Threat match, which Belair won to retain her title.

WWE's Money in the Bank PPV is set to begin July 2.