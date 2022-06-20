Carmella to Replace Rhea Ripley in Raw Women's Title Match at WWE Money in the Bank

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was set to face Raw women's champion Bianca Belair for her title at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 2, but that is no longer the case.

Bianca Belair revealed Monday night on Raw that Ripley would not be medically cleared and that a Fatal-5-Way would determine a new contender for her title.

After a hard-hitting match that showed off the talents of all the Superstars involved, Carmella emerged as the winner. It will be her first singles women's title match since July 2021.

Ripley became the No. 1 contender for Belair's Raw women's title two weeks ago when she defeated Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss and Doudrop in a Fatal-4-Way match. The win continued a strong push for Ripley over the last few months.

After breaking up her short-term tag team run with Morgan, Ripley was revealed as a member of The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash. Alongside Damian Priest and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Ripley defeated Morgan, AJ Styles and Finn Balor in a six-person intergender tag match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view earlier this month.

The Judgment Day made waves the next night when Edge was surprisingly kicked out of the group and replaced by Balor.

At 25 years old, Ripley is already an accomplished Superstar in her young career. She is a former Raw women's champion and WWE women's tag team champion. She also held the NXT women's championship and she was the first-ever NXT UK women's champ.

