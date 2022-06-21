NBA Draft Rumors: Latest Trade Rumblings on Potential 2022 Picks and Prospects

1 of 3

The Houston Rockets sound ready to take their pick to the podium—even though the draft is two nights away, and two teams are selecting in front of them.

Still, if the board breaks as expected with Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren being the top two selections, then "signals are pointing stronger and stronger" at Houston using the No. 3 pick on Duke scoring forward Paolo Banchero, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic.



It's worth noting the Rockets already shipped out one high-scoring big man with last week's trade of Christian Wood to the Dallas Mavericks, so the path has been cleared for Banchero's arrival.

He is the best scorer in this draft, making him an intriguing partner for last year's No. 2 pick, Jalen Green. Houston's defense could be disastrous early on, but Banchero has the tools to eventually help on that front.

