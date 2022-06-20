Houston Baptist CBB Player Darius Lee Dies at Age 21 After Shooting

David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Baptist forward Darius Lee died Monday after being shot in Harlem in New York CIty.

He was 21.

Police said Lee was shot after a fight broke out Monday morning when people were filming a rap video in a park. Eight other people were also shot.

"We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news," Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell said in a statement. "My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus… we know that as fact. And we will see him again some day.

"As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much."

Lee was the school's Male Student-Athlete of the Year and was a second-team All-Southland Conference selection for the 2021-22 season. He finished with a team-high 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game, highlighted by a 52-point effort in a win over McNeese.

Police have not publicly identified the shooter or shooters. No information was given on what could have led to the shooting, though police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

There have been 277 recorded mass shootings in the United States this year. The United States accounts for 73 percent of mass shootings and 62 percent of fatalities due to mass shootings in the developed world.